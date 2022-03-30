TXT DCV method

TXT DCV methodTXT record validation requires the creation of a TXT record in the hostname’s authoritative DNS.
Limitations
If your domain is already active with a partial DNS setup — with Cloudflare or another DNS provider — you cannot use a TXT record for DCV. That domain’s TXT record needs to be reserved for forwarding traffic to Cloudflare.
Setup
Specify DCV method
If you want to use a Universal SSL certificate
, you will need to edit the
validation_method via the API and specify your chosen validation method.
Alternatively, you could order an advanced certificate via the dashboard or the API.
View DCV values
Once you specify your chosen validation method, you can access the validation values by:
- Going to SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates in the dashboard and clicking a certificate.
- Getting certificate details via the API, and finding the
validation_methodand
validation_records.
Once you locate your certificate, find the following values:
- API:
txt_nameand
txt_value
- Dashboard: Certificate validation TXT name and Certificate validation TXT value
Update DNS records
At your authoritative DNS provider, create a TXT record named the
txt_name and containing the
txt_value. Once this TXT record is in place, validation and certificate issuance will automatically complete.
Complete DCV
Once you update your DNS records, you can either wait for the next retry or request an immediate recheck.
To request an immediate recheck, send another PATCH request with the same
validation_method as your current validation method.
Renew DCV tokens
If possible, DCV tokens for proxied hostnames are always renewed via HTTP .
However, some certificates — for example, if you are using wildcard certificates or certificates with multiple SANs or your hostname is not proxied — are not eligible for HTTP validation.
If your certificate is not eligible for HTTP validation, you will need to repeat the DCV process with your chosen method.