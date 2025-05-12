This example shows you how to connect Hyperdrive to a Xata PostgreSQL database instance.

1. Allow Hyperdrive access

You can connect Hyperdrive to any existing Xata database with the default user and password provided by Xata.

Xata dashboard

To retrieve your connection string from the Xata dashboard:

Go to the Xata dashboard ↗ . Select the database you want to connect to. Select Settings. Copy the connection string from the PostgreSQL endpoint section and add your API key.

2. Create a database configuration

To configure Hyperdrive, you will need:

The IP address (or hostname) and port of your database.

The database username (for example, hyperdrive-demo ) you configured in a previous step.

) you configured in a previous step. The password associated with that username.

The name of the database you want Hyperdrive to connect to. For example, postgres .

Hyperdrive accepts the combination of these parameters in the common connection string format used by database drivers:

postgres://USERNAME:PASSWORD@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name

Most database providers will provide a connection string you can directly copy-and-paste directly into Hyperdrive.

To create a Hyperdrive configuration with the Wrangler CLI, open your terminal and run the following command. Replace <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> with a name for your Hyperdrive configuration and paste the connection string provided from your database host, or replace user , password , HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS , port , and database_name placeholders with those specific to your database:

Terminal window npx wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string="postgres://user:password@HOSTNAME_OR_IP_ADDRESS:PORT/database_name"

Note Hyperdrive will attempt to connect to your database with the provided credentials to verify they are correct before creating a configuration. If you encounter an error when attempting to connect, refer to Hyperdrive's troubleshooting documentation to debug possible causes.

This command outputs a binding for the Wrangler configuration file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "hyperdrive-example" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2024-08-21" , " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>" } ] } name = "hyperdrive-example" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2024-08-21" compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] # Pasted from the output of `wrangler hyperdrive create <NAME_OF_HYPERDRIVE_CONFIG> --connection-string=[...]` above. [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<ID OF THE CREATED HYPERDRIVE CONFIGURATION>"

3. Use Hyperdrive from your Worker

Install Postgres.js ↗:

Terminal window # Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts import postgres from "postgres" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // using the Hyperdrive credentials const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , e . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Note The minimum version of postgres-js required for Hyperdrive is 3.4.5 .

