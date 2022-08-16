SentinelOne

Feature availability Operating Systems WARP mode required Minimum WARP version required Zero Trust plans External link icon Open external link macOS, Windows, Linux WARP with Gateway macOS: 1.4.27, Windows: 1.4.25.0 All plans

Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne External link icon Open external link is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.

Before you start, make sure SentinelOne is installed on your machine.

​​ Configure the SentinelOne check

In the Zero Trust Dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new. Select SentinelOne. You will be prompted for the following information: Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check. Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported). Application Path: Enter the full path to the SentinelOne process to be checked (for example, c:\program files\SentinelOne\SentinelOne.exe ). Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from SentinelOne and is the recommended way to validate the process. SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to SentinelOne, as this will change between versions.

Next, verify that the SentinelOne check is returning the expected results.