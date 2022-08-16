SentinelOne
Feature availability
|Operating Systems
|WARP mode required
|Minimum WARP version required
|Zero Trust plans
|macOS, Windows, Linux
|WARP with Gateway
|macOS: 1.4.27, Windows: 1.4.25.0
|All plans
Cloudflare Zero Trust can check if SentinelOne is running on a device to determine if a request should be allowed to reach a protected resource.
Prerequisites
Before you start, make sure SentinelOne is installed on your machine.
Configure the SentinelOne check
In the Zero Trust Dashboard, go to Settings > WARP Client.
Scroll down to WARP client checks and select Add new.
Select SentinelOne.
You will be prompted for the following information:
- Name: Enter a unique name for this device posture check.
- Operating system: Select your operating system. You will need to configure one posture check per operating system (macOS and Windows currently supported).
- Application Path: Enter the full path to the SentinelOne process to be checked (for example,
c:\program files\SentinelOne\SentinelOne.exe).
- Signing certificate thumbprint (recommended): Enter the thumbprint of the publishing certificate used to sign the binary. This proves the binary came from SentinelOne and is the recommended way to validate the process.
- SHA-256 (optional): Enter a SHA-256 value. This is used to validate the SHA256 signature of the binary and ensures the integrity of the binary file on the device. Note: do not fill out this field unless you strictly control updates to SentinelOne, as this will change between versions.
Next, verify that the SentinelOne check is returning the expected results.