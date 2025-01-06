The following Terraform configuration example addresses a common use case of exposed credentials checks.

For more information, refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation

If you are using the Cloudflare API, refer to Configure via API.

Recommendation: Use leaked credentials detection instead Cloudflare recommends that you use leaked credentials detection instead of Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check, which refers to a previous implementation.

For more information on upgrading your current Exposed Credentials Check configuration, refer to the upgrade guide.

Add a custom rule to check for exposed credentials

The following configuration creates a custom ruleset with a single rule that checks for exposed credentials.

You can only add exposed credential checks to rules in a custom ruleset (that is, a ruleset with kind = "custom" ).

Note Terraform code snippets below refer to the v4 SDK only.

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "account_firewall_custom_ruleset_exposed_creds" { account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" name = "Custom ruleset checking for exposed credentials" description = "" kind = "custom" phase = "http_request_firewall_custom" rules { ref = "check_for_exposed_creds_add_header" description = "Add header when there is a rule match and exposed credentials are detected" expression = "http.request.method == \" POST \" && http.request.uri == \" /login.php \" " action = "rewrite" action_parameters { headers { name = "Exposed-Credential-Check" operation = "set" value = "1" } } exposed_credential_check { username_expression = "url_decode(http.request.body.form[ \" username \" ][0])" password_expression = "url_decode(http.request.body.form[ \" password \" ][0])" } } }

To create another rule, add a new rules object to the same cloudflare_ruleset resource.

The following configuration deploys the custom ruleset. It defines a dependency on the account_firewall_custom_ruleset_exposed_creds resource and obtains the ID of the created custom ruleset:

resource "cloudflare_ruleset" "account_firewall_custom_entrypoint" { account_id = "<ACCOUNT_ID>" name = "Account-level entry point ruleset for the http_request_firewall_custom phase deploying a custom ruleset checking for exposed credentials" description = "" kind = "root" phase = "http_request_firewall_custom" depends_on = [ cloudflare_ruleset . account_firewall_custom_ruleset_exposed_creds ] rules { ref = "deploy_custom_ruleset_example_com" description = "Deploy custom ruleset for example.com" expression = "(cf.zone.name eq \" example.com \" )" action = "execute" action_parameters { id = cloudflare_ruleset . account_firewall_custom_ruleset_exposed_creds . id } } }

