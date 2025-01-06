The following Terraform configuration example addresses a common use case of exposed credentials checks.
For more information, refer to the Terraform Cloudflare provider documentation ↗.
If you are using the Cloudflare API, refer to Configure via API.
Add a custom rule to check for exposed credentials
The following configuration creates a custom ruleset with a single rule that checks for exposed credentials.
You can only add exposed credential checks to rules in a custom ruleset (that is, a ruleset with
kind = "custom").
To create another rule, add a new
rules object to the same
cloudflare_ruleset resource.
The following configuration deploys the custom ruleset. It defines a dependency on the
account_firewall_custom_ruleset_exposed_creds resource and obtains the ID of the created custom ruleset:
For additional Terraform configuration examples, refer to WAF custom rules configuration using Terraform.