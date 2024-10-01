Find BCC address and add domain

Area 1 has been renamed Area 1 is now Email Security (formerly Area 1).

To set up Email Security (formerly Area 1) for Gmail:

Log in to the Email Security (formerly Area 1) dashboard ↗ . Select the question mark, where you will be able to find your BCC address. Once you found your address, select Settings (the gear icon), then select New Domain. Fill in the information needed to add your domain, then select Publish Domain.

Next steps

Now that you have found your BCC address and added your domain, continue with Add BCC rules to add BCC rules to Email Security.