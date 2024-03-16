Create a custom ruleset using the API
To deploy custom rules at the account level, you must create a custom ruleset with one or more rules. Use the Rulesets API to work with custom rulesets using the API.
To deploy a custom ruleset in your account, follow these general steps:
- Create a custom ruleset in the
http_request_firewall_customphase with one or more rules.
- Deploy the ruleset to the entry point ruleset of the
http_request_firewall_customphase at the account level.
Currently, you can only deploy WAF custom rulesets at the account level.
The following example creates a custom ruleset with a single rule in the
rules array.
Save the ruleset ID in the response for the next step.
To deploy the custom ruleset, add a rule with
"action": "execute" to the
http_request_firewall_custom phase entry point ruleset at the account level.
-
Invoke the Get an account entry point ruleset operation to obtain the definition of the entry point ruleset for the
http_request_firewall_customphase. You will need the account ID for this task.
-
If the entry point ruleset already exists (that is, if you received a
200 OKstatus code and the ruleset definition), take note of the ruleset ID in the response. Then, invoke the Create an account ruleset rule operation to add an
executerule to the existing ruleset deploying the custom ruleset. By default, the rule will be added at the end of the list of rules already in the ruleset.
The following request creates a rule that executes the custom ruleset with ID
<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>for all Enterprise zones in the account:
-
If the entry point ruleset does not exist (that is, if you received a
404 Not Foundstatus code in step 1), create it using the Create an account ruleset operation. Include a single rule in the
rulesarray that executes the custom ruleset for all incoming requests of Enterprise zones in your account.
Use the different operations in the Rulesets API to work with the custom ruleset you just created and deployed. The following table has a list of common tasks for working with custom rulesets at the account level:
|Task
|Procedure
|Get list of custom rulesets
Use the List account rulesets operation and search for rulesets with
For more information, refer to List existing rulesets.
|List all rules in a custom ruleset
Use the Get an account ruleset operation with the custom ruleset ID to obtain the list of configured rules and their IDs.
For more information, refer to View a specific ruleset.
|Update a custom rule
Use the Update an account ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the custom ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Update a rule in a ruleset.
|Delete a custom rule
Use the Delete an account ruleset rule operation. You will need to provide the custom ruleset ID and the rule ID.
For more information, refer to Delete a rule in a ruleset.
For more information on working with custom rulesets, refer to Work with custom rulesets in the Ruleset Engine documentation.