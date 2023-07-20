Common HTTP policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.

​​ Block sites

Block attempts to reach sites by hostname or URL paths. Different approaches may be required based on how a site is organized.

​​ Block sites by hostname

Block all subdomains that use a host.

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .*example\.com Block

​​ Block sites by URL

Block a section of a site without blocking the entire site. For example, you can block a specific subreddit, such as reddit.com/r/gaming , without blocking reddit.com .

Selector Operator Value Action URL matches regex /r/gaming Block

​​ Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization’s acceptable use policy.

Selector Operator Value Action Content categories in Adult Themes, Gambling Block

​​ Block unauthorized applications

To minimize the risk of shadow IT External link icon Open external link , some organizations choose to limit their users’ access to certain web-based tools and applications. For example, the following policy blocks AI assistants:

Selector Operator Value Action Application in ChatGPT , Bard Block

​​ Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Salesforce Block User Group Names in Contractors

​​ Skip inspection for groups of applications

Certain client applications, such as Zoom or Apple services, rely on certificate pinning. The TLS inspection performed by Cloudflare Gateway will cause errors when users visit those applications. To avoid this behavior, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy.

Gateway evaluates Do Not Inspect policies first. We recommend moving your Do Not Inspect policies to the top of the list to reduce confusion.

Selector Operator Value Action Application in Do Not Inspect Do Not Inspect

You can select either individual applications or the entire Do Not Inspect set, which will update as new applications are added.

​​ Enforce device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to the device posture section.

Selector Operator Value Action Passed Device Posture Checks in Minimum OS version Allow

​​ Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

​​ Isolate high risk sites in remote browser

​​ Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates

When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.

Selector Operator Value Action Domain in internal.site.com Do Not Inspect

​​ Block file types

Block the upload or download of files based on their type.

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Upload File Type in Microsoft Office Word Document (docx) And Block Download File Type in PDF (pdf)

​​ Block Google services

To enable Gateway inspection for Google Drive traffic, you must add the Cloudflare certificate to Google Drive.

​​ Block Google Drive uploads

Block file uploads to Google Drive.

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Block Upload Mime Type matches regex .*

​​ Block Google Drive downloads

Block file downloads from Google Drive.

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Block URL Path & Query matches regex .*(e=download|export).*

​​ Block Gmail downloads

Block file downloads from Gmail.