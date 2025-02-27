Stop hosting your own VPN service

Related content
If you want to dive into detail about using Cloudflare to replace your existing VPN solution, refer to the following pages:
Cloudflare's SASE platform can replace your traditional, expensive VPN appliances which deliver poor performance for users and create more security risks than solve them. Cloudflare's Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service is a more secure, highly scalable cloud solution. In this video we look at how easily you can deploy Cloudflare to secure access to internal resources.
