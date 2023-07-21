Get started - API
Purpose
The Get started section provides a brief overview of the Cloudflare’s API and lists requirements and tasks users must complete before successfully making their first request.
Structure
Required components
Overview: High-level explanation of Cloudflare’s API and includes information about our architectural style, schema, and base URL.
Authentication: Explains how users can authenticate with the Cloudflare API and how users should or can utilize API tokens, API token templates, and API token permissions.
Example
Overview: Cloudflare’s API exposes the entire Cloudflare infrastructure via a standardized programmatic interface. Cloudflare’s API uses
REST and returns
JSON responses, and the latest version is
v4.
Recommended workflow:
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
- Create an API token.
- (Optional) Use API token templates and token permissions.
- Make your first request.