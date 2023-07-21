Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Get started - API

​​ Purpose

The Get started section provides a brief overview of the Cloudflare’s API and lists requirements and tasks users must complete before successfully making their first request.

​​ Structure

​​ Required components

Overview: High-level explanation of Cloudflare’s API and includes information about our architectural style, schema, and base URL.

Authentication: Explains how users can authenticate with the Cloudflare API and how users should or can utilize API tokens, API token templates, and API token permissions.

​​ Example

Overview: Cloudflare’s API exposes the entire Cloudflare infrastructure via a standardized programmatic interface. Cloudflare’s API uses REST and returns JSON responses, and the latest version is v4.

Recommended workflow:

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Create an API token.
  3. (Optional) Use API token templates and token permissions.
  4. Make your first request.