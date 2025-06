In this video, you'll learn how to use S3 API commands and tools with R2, set up and configure R2 for S3 API compatibility, and integrate R2 into your existing workflows with minimal changes.

Chapters Introduction 3s

Generate R2 API Key 2m0s

Using AWS SDK with Cloudflare R2 3m3s

Example Upload and Delete Programatically 4m37s

