TLS 1.3

Overview What is TLS 1.3? Availability Enable TLS 1.3 Troubleshooting Limitations

TLS 1.3 enables the latest version of the TLS protocol (when supported) for improved security and performance.

What is TLS 1.3?

TLS 1.3 is the newest, fastest, and most secure version of the TLS protocol.

By turning on the TLS 1.3 feature, traffic to and from your website will be served over the TLS 1.3 protocol when supported by clients. TLS 1.3 protocol has improved latency over older versions, has several new features, and is currently supported in all updated major browsers.

Availability

Free Pro Business Enterprise Availability Yes Yes Yes Yes

Enable TLS 1.3

TLS 1.3 can be activated in the Cloudflare dashboard or through the API:

To enable TLS 1.3 in the dashboard: In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Edge Certificates page. Go to Edge Certificates ↗ For TLS 1.3, switch the toggle to On. To adjust your TLS 1.3 settings with the API, send a PATCH request with tls_1_3 as the setting name in the URI path, and set the value parameter to your desired setting ( "on" , "zrt" or "off" ). zrt refers to Zero Round Trip Time Resumption (0-RTT) ↗.

Troubleshooting

Since TLS 1.3 implementations are relatively new, some failures may occur. If you experience errors, submit a Cloudflare Support ticket with the following information:

Steps to replicate the issue (if possible)

Client build version

Client diagnostic information

Packet captures

Chrome users should submit a net-internals trace ↗ to Google. Firefox users should report bugs to Mozilla ↗.

Limitations

You cannot set specific TLS 1.3 ciphers. Instead, you can enable TLS 1.3 for your entire zone and Cloudflare will use all applicable TLS 1.3 cipher suites. In combination with this, you can still disable weak cipher suites for TLS 1.0-1.2.