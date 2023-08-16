Block pages
2 min read
Enable the block page for DNS policies
For DNS policies, you will need to enable the block page on a per-policy basis.
- In Zero Trust, go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > DNS.
- Find the policy for which you would like to display a block page and select Configure. You can only enable the block page for policies with a Block action.
- Scroll down to the Configure policy settings step.
- Enable Display block page.
- Select Save policy.
Visitors will now get a block page when they are blocked by this DNS policy.
Customize the block page
You can customize the block page by making global changes that will show up every time a user visits a block page, independently of the type of rule (DNS or HTTP) that is blocking the website.
To apply customizations to your block page:
In Zero Trust, go to Settings > Custom Pages.
Under Block page, enable the custom block page feature.
Select Customize. Available global customizations include:
- Adding your organization’s name
- Adding a logo
- Adding a header text
- Adding a global block message, which will be displayed above the policy-specific block message
- Adding a Mailto link
- Choosing a background color
Select Save. Your customers will now see your custom block page when visiting a blocked website.