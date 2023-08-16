Block pages

2 min read

​​ Enable the block page for DNS policies

For DNS policies, you will need to enable the block page on a per-policy basis.

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Gateway > Firewall Policies > DNS. Find the policy for which you would like to display a block page and select Configure. You can only enable the block page for policies with a Block action. Scroll down to the Configure policy settings step. Enable Display block page. Select Save policy.

Visitors will now get a block page when they are blocked by this DNS policy.

​​ Customize the block page

You can customize the block page by making global changes that will show up every time a user visits a block page, independently of the type of rule (DNS or HTTP) that is blocking the website.

To apply customizations to your block page:

In Zero Trust External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > Custom Pages. Under Block page, enable the custom block page feature. Select Customize. Available global customizations include: Adding your organization’s name

Adding a logo

Adding a header text

Adding a global block message, which will be displayed above the policy-specific block message

Adding a Mailto link

Choosing a background color Select Save. Your customers will now see your custom block page when visiting a blocked website.