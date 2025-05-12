Postgres.js ↗ is a modern, fully-featured PostgreSQL driver for Node.js. This example demonstrates how to use Postgres.js with Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Install Postgres.js ↗:

Terminal window # Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " compatibility_flags " : [ "nodejs_compat" ], " compatibility_date " : "2024-09-23" , " hyperdrive " : [ { " binding " : "HYPERDRIVE" , " id " : "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>" } ] } # required for database drivers to function compatibility_flags = [ "nodejs_compat" ] compatibility_date = "2024-09-23" [[ hyperdrive ]] binding = "HYPERDRIVE" id = "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts import postgres from "postgres" ; export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env , ctx : ExecutionContext , ) : Promise < Response > { // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive // using the Hyperdrive credentials const sql = postgres ( env . HYPERDRIVE . connectionString , { // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections max : 5 , // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency) fetch_types : false , } ) ; try { // A very simple test query const result = await sql `select * from pg_tables` ; // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is // completed. ctx . waitUntil ( sql . end ()) ; // Return result rows as JSON return Response . json ( { success : true , result : result } ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . error ( "Database error:" , e . message ) ; return Response . error () ; } }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;