 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Postgres.js

Postgres.js is a modern, fully-featured PostgreSQL driver for Node.js. This example demonstrates how to use Postgres.js with Cloudflare Hyperdrive in a Workers application.

Install Postgres.js:

Terminal window
# Postgres.js 3.4.5 or later is recommended
npm install postgres

Add the required Node.js compatibility flags and Hyperdrive binding to your wrangler.jsonc file:

{
  "compatibility_flags": [
    "nodejs_compat"
  ],
  "compatibility_date": "2024-09-23",
  "hyperdrive": [
    {
      "binding": "HYPERDRIVE",
      "id": "<your-hyperdrive-id-here>"
    }
  ]
}

Create a Worker that connects to your PostgreSQL database via Hyperdrive:

// filepath: src/index.ts
import postgres from "postgres";


export default {
  async fetch(
    request: Request,
    env: Env,
    ctx: ExecutionContext,
  ): Promise<Response> {
    // Create a database client that connects to your database via Hyperdrive
    // using the Hyperdrive credentials
    const sql = postgres(env.HYPERDRIVE.connectionString, {
      // Limit the connections for the Worker request to 5 due to Workers' limits on concurrent external connections
      max: 5,
      // If you are not using array types in your Postgres schema, disable `fetch_types` to avoid an additional round-trip (unnecessary latency)
      fetch_types: false,
    });


    try {
      // A very simple test query
      const result = await sql`select * from pg_tables`;


      // Clean up the client, ensuring we don't kill the worker before that is
      // completed.
      ctx.waitUntil(sql.end());


      // Return result rows as JSON
      return Response.json({ success: true, result: result });
    } catch (e: any) {
      console.error("Database error:", e.message);


      return Response.error();
    }
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;