Secure a private IP or hostname

You can configure a self-hosted Access application to manage access to specific IPs or hostnames on your private network.

This feature is available in early access and replaces the legacy private network app type . To request access, contact your account team.

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.

Select Add an application.

Select Self-hosted.

Enter any name for the application.

In Session Duration, choose how often the user's application token should expire. Cloudflare checks every HTTPS request to your application for a valid application token. If the user's application token (and global token) has expired, they will be prompted to reauthenticate with the IdP. For more information, refer to Session management. If the application is non-HTTPS or you do not have TLS decryption turned on, the session is tracked by the WARP client per application.

Add the private IP and/or private hostname that represents the application. You can use wildcards with private hostnames to protect multiple parts of an application that share a root path. Note Private hostnames are currently only available over port 443 over HTTPS and the application must have a valid Server Name Indicator (SNI).

Add Access policies to control who can connect to your application. All Access applications are deny by default -- a user must match an Allow policy before they are granted access.

Configure how users will authenticate: Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event. (Optional) Under WARP authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their WARP session identity.

Select Next.

(Optional) Configure App Launcher settings for the application.

Under Block page, choose what end users will see when they are denied access to the application: Cloudflare default : Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is That account does not have access , or you can enter a custom message.

: Reload the login page and display a block message below the Cloudflare Access logo. The default message is , or you can enter a custom message. Redirect URL : Redirect to the specified website.

: Redirect to the specified website. Custom page template: Display a custom block page hosted in Zero Trust.

Select Next.