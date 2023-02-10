Deploy a Hono site

Hono External link icon Open external link is a small, simple, and ultrafast web framework for Cloudflare Pages and Workers, Deno, and Bun. In this guide, you will create a new Hono application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.

​​ Create a new project

Create a new project by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ mkdir my-hono-app $ cd my-hono-app $ npm init -y $ npm install hono $ npm install --save-dev wrangler esbuild npm-run-all

If you want your application to use TypeScript, you need to generate a tsconfig.json file. To generate a tsconfig.json file, run:

$ npm install --save-dev typescript $ npx tsc --init

Open your project and create a src/server.js file (or src/server.ts if you are using TypeScript). Add the following content to your file:

import { Hono } from "hono" ; const app = new Hono ( ) ; app . get ( "/" , ( ctx ) => ctx . text ( "Hello world, this is Hono!!" ) ) ; export default app ;

To serve static files like CSS, image or JavaScript files, add the following to your src/server.js/ts file:

app . get ( "/public/*" , async ( ctx ) => { return await ctx . env . ASSETS . fetch ( ctx . req ) ; } ) ;

This will cause all the files in the public folder within dist to be served in your application. The dist directory is created and used during the bundling process. You will need to create a public directory in the dist directory. Having public inside dist is not generally wanted as dist is not a directory to commit to your repository whilst public is. There are different alternatives to fix this issue. For example, you can configure your .gitignore file to include the dist directory, but ignore all its context except the public directory. Alternatively, you can create a public directory somewhere else and copy it inside dist as part of the bundling process.

Open your package.json file and update the scripts section:

JavaScript

JavaScript TypeScript package.json "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:wrangler" : "wrangler pages dev dist --live-reload" , "dev:esbuild" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --watch --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "build" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.js --format=esm --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "deploy" : "wrangler pages publish dist" } , package.json "scripts" : { "dev" : "run-p dev:*" , "dev:wrangler" : "wrangler pages dev dist --live-reload" , "dev:esbuild" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.ts --format=esm --watch --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "build" : "esbuild --bundle src/server.ts --format=esm --outfile=dist/_worker.js" , "deploy" : "wrangler pages publish dist" } ,

In the above example, npm-run-all enables you to use a single command ( npm run dev ) to run npm run dev:wrangler and npm run dev:esbuild simultaneously in watch mode.

​​ Run in local dev

Start your dev workflow by running:

$ npm run dev

You should be able to review your generated web application at http://localhost:8788 .

​​ Before you continue

All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git External link icon Open external link . If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook External link icon Open external link on how to set up Git on your local machine.

If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys External link icon Open external link on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.

Refer to the GitHub documentation External link icon Open external link and Git documentation External link icon Open external link for more information.

​​ Create a GitHub repository

Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new External link icon Open external link . After creating a new repository, prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:

$ git init $ git remote add origin https://github.com/<username>/my-hono-app $ git add . $ git commit -m "Initial commit" $ git branch -M main $ git push -u origin main

​​ Deploy with Cloudflare Pages

Deploy your site to Pages by logging in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link > Account Home > Pages and selecting Create a project. Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in the Set up builds and deployments section, provide the following information:

Configuration option Value Production branch main Build command npm run build Build directory dist

After configuring your site, you can begin your first deploy. You should see Cloudflare Pages installing my-hono-app , your project dependencies, and building your site before deploying it. For the complete guide to deploying your first site to Cloudflare Pages, refer to the Get started guide.

After deploying your site, you will receive a unique subdomain for your project on *.pages.dev . Every time you commit new code to your Hono site, Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it. You will also get access to preview deployments on new pull requests, so you can preview how changes look to your site before deploying them to production.

