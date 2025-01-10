SvelteKit
Svelte ↗ is an increasingly popular, open-source framework for building user interfaces and web applications. Unlike most frameworks, Svelte is primarily a compiler that converts your component code into efficient JavaScript that surgically updates the DOM when your application state changes.
In this guide, you will create a new Svelte application and deploy it using Cloudflare Pages.
You will use
SvelteKit ↗, the official Svelte framework for building web applications of all sizes.
Use the
create-cloudflare ↗ CLI (C3) to set up a new project. C3 will create a new project directory, initiate Svelte's official setup tool, and provide the option to deploy instantly.
To use
create-cloudflare to create a new Svelte project, run the following command:
SvelteKit will prompt you for customization choices. For the template option, choose one of the application/project options. The remaining answers will not affect the rest of this guide. Choose the options that suit your project.
create-cloudflare will then install dependencies, including the Wrangler CLI and the
@sveltejs/adapter-cloudflare adapter, and ask you setup questions.
After you have installed your project dependencies, start your application:
All of the framework guides assume you already have a fundamental understanding of Git ↗. If you are new to Git, refer to this summarized Git handbook ↗ on how to set up Git on your local machine.
If you clone with SSH, you must generate SSH keys ↗ on each computer you use to push or pull from GitHub.
Refer to the GitHub documentation ↗ and Git documentation ↗ for more information.
Create a new GitHub repository by visiting repo.new ↗. After creating a new repository, go to your newly created project directory to prepare and push your local application to GitHub by running the following commands in your terminal:
To use SvelteKit with Cloudflare Pages, you need to add the Cloudflare adapter ↗ to your application.
- Install the Cloudflare Adapter by running
npm i --save-dev @sveltejs/adapter-cloudflarein your terminal.
- Include the adapter in
svelte.config.js:
- (Needed if you are using TypeScript) Include support for environment variables. The
envobject, containing KV namespaces and other storage objects, is passed to SvelteKit via the platform property along with context and caches, meaning you can access it in hooks and endpoints. For example:
- Access the added KV or Durable objects (or generally any binding) in your endpoint with
env:
If you use
create-cloudflare(C3) ↗ to create your new Svelte project, C3 will install all dependencies needed for your project and prompt you to deploy your project via the CLI. If you deploy, your site will be live and you will be provided with a deployment URL.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- In Account Home, select Workers & Pages > Create application > Pages > Connect to Git.
You will be asked to authorize access to your GitHub account if you have not already done so. Cloudflare needs this authorization to deploy your projects from your GitHub account. You may narrow Cloudflare's access to specific repositories. However, you will have to manually update this list within your GitHub settings ↗ when you want to add more repositories to Cloudflare Pages.
Select the new GitHub repository that you created and, in Set up builds and deployments, provide the following information:
|Configuration option
|Value
|Production branch
|
main
|Build command
|
npm run build
|Build directory
|
.svelte-kit/cloudflare
Optionally, you can customize the Project name field. It defaults to the GitHub repository's name, but it does not need to match. The Project name value is assigned as your
*.pages.dev subdomain.
After completing configuration, click the Save and Deploy button.
You will see your first deploy pipeline in progress. Pages installs all dependencies and builds the project as specified.
Cloudflare Pages will automatically rebuild your project and deploy it on every new pushed commit.
Additionally, you will have access to preview deployments, which repeat the build-and-deploy process for pull requests. With these, you can preview changes to your project with a real URL before deploying them to production.
In SvelteKit, functions are written as endpoints. Functions contained in the
/functions directory at the project's root will not be included in the deployment, which compiles to a single
_worker.js file.
To have the functionality equivalent to Pages Functions
onRequests, you need to write standard request handlers in SvelteKit. For example, the following TypeScript file behaves like an
onRequestGet:
By completing this guide, you have successfully deployed your Svelte site to Cloudflare Pages. To get started with other frameworks, refer to the list of Framework guides.