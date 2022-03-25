Request
The
Request interface represents an HTTP request and is part of the Fetch API.
Background
The most common way you will encounter a
Request object is as a property of an incoming
FetchEvent.
addEventListener("fetch", event => { let request = event.request // Request object
// ...
})
You may also want to construct a
Request yourself when you need to modify a request object, because a
FetchEvent’s
request property is immutable.
addEventListener("fetch", event => { const request = event.request const url = "https://example.com"
const modifiedRequest = new Request(url, { body: request.body, headers: request.headers, method: request.method, redirect: request.redirect })
// ...
})
The global
fetch method itself invokes the
Request constructor. The
RequestInit and
RequestInitCfProperties types defined below also describe the valid parameters that can be passed to
fetch.
Constructor
let request = new Request(input [, init])
Parameters
input
string | Request
- Either a string that contains a URL, or an existing
Requestobject.
init
RequestInit
- Optional options object that contains settings to apply to the
Request.
RequestInit
- Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the
Requestthat control how Cloudflare’s edge handles the request.
method
string
- The HTTP request method. The default is
GET.
headers
Headers
body
string | ReadableStream | FormData | URLSearchParams
- The request body, if any.
redirect
string
- The redirect mode to use:
follow,
error, or
manual. The default for a new
Requestobject is
follow. Note, however, that the incoming
Requestproperty of a
FetchEventwill have redirect mode
manual.
RequestInitCfProperties
An object containing Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the
Request object. For example:
// Disable ScrapeShield for this request.
fetch(event.request, { cf: { scrapeShield: false } })
Invalid or incorrectly-named keys in the
cf object will be silently ignored. Consider using TypeScript and
@cloudflare/workers-types to ensure proper use of the
cf object.
apps
boolean
- Whether Cloudflare Apps should be enabled for this request. Defaults to
true.
cacheEverything
boolean
- This option forces Cloudflare to cache the response for this request, regardless of what headers are seen on the response. This is equivalent to setting the Page Rule Cache Level (to Cache Everything). Defaults to
false. This option applies to
GETand
HEADrequest methods only.
cacheKey
string
- A request’s cache key is what determines if two requests are the same for caching purposes. If a request has the same cache key as some previous request, then Cloudflare can serve the same cached response for both.
cacheTtl
number
- This option forces Cloudflare to cache the response for this request, regardless of what headers are seen on the response. This is equivalent to setting two Page Rules: Edge Cache TTL and Cache Level (to Cache Everything). The value must be zero or a positive number. A value of
0indicates that the cache asset expires immediately. This option applies to
GETand
HEADrequest methods only.
cacheTtlByStatus
{ [key: string]: number }
- This option is a version of the
cacheTtlfeature which chooses a TTL based on the response’s status code. If the response to this request has a status code that matches, Cloudflare will cache for the instructed time and override cache instructives sent by the origin. For example:
{ "200-299": 86400, 404: 1, "500-599": 0 }. The value can be any integer, including zero and negative integers. A value of
0indicates that the cache asset expires immediately. Any negative value instructs Cloudflare not to cache at all. This option applies to
GETand
HEADrequest methods only.
minify
{ javascript?: boolean; css?: boolean; html?: boolean; }
- Enables or disables AutoMinify for various file types. For example:
{ javascript: true, css: true, html: false }.
mirage
boolean
- Whether Mirage should be enabled for this request, if otherwise configured for this zone. Defaults to
true.
polish
string
- Sets Polish mode. The possible values are
lossy,
losslessor
off.
resolveOverride
string
- Directs the request to an alternate origin server by overriding the DNS lookup. The value of
resolveOverridespecifies an alternate hostname which will be used when determining the origin IP address, instead of using the hostname specified in the URL. The
Hostheader of the request will still match what is in the URL. Thus,
resolveOverrideallows a request to be sent to a different server than the URL /
Hostheader specifies. However,
resolveOverridewill only take effect if both the URL host and the host specified by
resolveOverrideare within your zone. If either specifies a host from a different zone / domain, then the option will be ignored for security reasons. If you need to direct a request to a host outside your zone (while keeping the
Hostheader pointing within your zone), first create a CNAME record within your zone pointing to the outside host, and then set
resolveOverrideto point at the CNAME record. Note that, for security reasons, it is not possible to set the
Hostheader to specify a host outside of your zone unless the request is actually being sent to that host.
scrapeShield
boolean
- Whether ScrapeShield should be enabled for this request, if otherwise configured for this zone. Defaults to
true.
Properties
All properties of an incoming
Request object (that is,
event.request) are read only. To modify a request, create a new
Request object and pass the options to modify to its constructor
.
body
ReadableStream
- Stream of the body contents.
bodyUsed
Boolean
- Declares whether the body has been used in a response yet.
cf
IncomingRequestCfProperties
- An object containing properties about the incoming request provided by Cloudflare’s edge network.
headers
Headers
method
string
- Contains the request’s method, for example,
GET,
POST, etc.
redirect
string
- The redirect mode to use:
follow,
error, or
manual. The
fetchmethod will automatically follow redirects if the redirect mode is set to
follow. If set to
manual, the
3xxredirect response will be returned to the caller as-is. The default for a new
Requestobject is
follow. Note, however, that the incoming
Requestproperty of a
FetchEventwill have redirect mode
manual.
url
string
- Contains the URL of the request.
IncomingRequestCfProperties
In addition to the properties on the standard
Request object, the
request.cf object on an inbound
Request contains information about the request provided by Cloudflare’s edge.
All plans have access to:
asn
string
- ASN of the incoming request, for example,
395747.
asOrganization
string
- The organization which owns the ASN of the incoming request, for example,
Google Cloud.
botManagement
Object | null
- Only set when using Cloudflare Bot Management. Object with the following properties:
score,
verifiedBot,
staticResource, and
ja3Hash. Refer to Bot Management Variables for more details.
colo
string
- The three-letter
IATAairport code of the data center that the request hit, for example,
"DFW".
country
string | null
- Country of the incoming request. The two-letter country code in the request. This is the same value as that provided in the
CF-IPCountryheader, for example,
"US".
isEUCountry
string | null
- If the country of the incoming request is in the EU, this will return
"1". Otherwise, this property will be omitted.
httpProtocol
string
- HTTP Protocol, for example,
"HTTP/2".
requestPriority
string | null
- The browser-requested prioritization information in the request object, for example,
"weight=192;exclusive=0;group=3;group-weight=127".
tlsCipher
string
- The cipher for the connection to Cloudflare, for example,
"AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256".
tlsClientAuth
Object | null
- Only set when using Cloudflare Access or API Shield (mTLS). Object with the following properties:
certFingerprintSHA1,
certFingerprintSHA256,
certIssuerDN,
certIssuerDNLegacy,
certIssuerDNRFC2253,
certIssuerSKI,
certIssuerSerial,
certNotAfter,
certNotBefore,
certPresented,
certRevoked,
certSKI,
certSerial,
certSubjectDN,
certSubjectDNLegacy,
certSubjectDNRFC2253,
certVerified.
tlsVersion
string
- The TLS version of the connection to Cloudflare, for example,
TLSv1.3.
city
string | null
- City of the incoming request, for example,
"Austin".
continent
string | null
- Continent of the incoming request, for example,
"NA".
latitude
string | null
- Latitude of the incoming request, for example,
"30.27130".
longitude
string | null
- Longitude of the incoming request, for example,
"-97.74260".
postalCode
string | null
- Postal code of the incoming request, for example,
"78701".
metroCode
string | null
- Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example,
"635".
region
string | null
- If known, the ISO 3166-2 name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example,
"Texas".
regionCode
string | null
- If known, the ISO 3166-2 code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example,
"TX".
timezone
string
- Timezone of the incoming request, for example,
"America/Chicago".
Methods
Instance methods
These methods are only available on an instance of a
Request object or through its prototype.
clone()
Promise<Request>
- Creates a copy of the
Requestobject.
arrayBuffer()
Promise<ArrayBuffer>
- Returns a promise that resolves with an
ArrayBufferrepresentation of the request body.
formData()
Promise<FormData>
- Returns a promise that resolves with a
FormDatarepresentation of the request body.
json()
Promise<Object>
- Returns a promise that resolves with a JSON representation of the request body.
text()
Promise<string>
- Returns a promise that resolves with a string (text) representation of the request body.
The request context
The
Request context is the context of the
"fetch" event callback. It is important to note that due to how Workers are executed, asynchronous tasks (for example,
fetch) can only be run inside the request context.
The request context is available inside of the
FetchEvent handler
:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { // Request context available here event.respondWith(/*...*/)
})
When passing a promise to fetch event
.respondWith()
If you pass a Response promise to the fetch event
.respondWith() method, the request context is active during any asynchronous tasks which run before the Response promise has settled. You can pass the event to an async handler, for example:
addEventListener("fetch", event => { event.respondWith(eventHandler(event))
})
// No request context available here
async function eventHandler(event){ // Request context available here return new Response("Hello, Workers!")
}
Errors when attempting to access an inactive
Request context
Any attempt to use APIs such as
fetch() or access the
Request context during script startup will throw an exception:
const promise = fetch("https://example.com/") // Error
async function eventHandler(event){..}
This code snippet will throw during script startup, and the
"fetch" event listener will never be registered.