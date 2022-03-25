Request

The Request interface represents an HTTP request and is part of the Fetch API.

The most common way you will encounter a Request object is as a property of an incoming FetchEvent .

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { let request = event . request } )

You may also want to construct a Request yourself when you need to modify a request object, because a FetchEvent ’s request property is immutable.

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { const request = event . request const url = "https://example.com" const modifiedRequest = new Request ( url , { body : request . body , headers : request . headers , method : request . method , redirect : request . redirect } ) } )

The global fetch method itself invokes the Request constructor. The RequestInit and RequestInitCfProperties types defined below also describe the valid parameters that can be passed to fetch . Learn more Review the FetchEvent documentation for a deeper understanding of these fundamental Workers concepts.

let request = new Request ( input [ , init ] )

input string | Request Either a string that contains a URL, or an existing Request object.

init RequestInit Optional options object that contains settings to apply to the Request .



cf RequestInitCfProperties Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the Request that control how Cloudflare’s edge handles the request.

method string The HTTP request method. The default is GET .

headers Headers A Headers object External link icon Open external link .

body string | ReadableStream | FormData | URLSearchParams The request body, if any.

redirect string The redirect mode to use: follow , error , or manual . The default for a new Request object is follow . Note, however, that the incoming Request property of a FetchEvent will have redirect mode manual .



An object containing Cloudflare-specific properties that can be set on the Request object. For example:

fetch ( event . request , { cf : { scrapeShield : false } } )

Invalid or incorrectly-named keys in the cf object will be silently ignored. Consider using TypeScript and @cloudflare/workers-types External link icon Open external link to ensure proper use of the cf object.

apps boolean Whether Cloudflare Apps External link icon Open external link should be enabled for this request. Defaults to true .

cacheEverything boolean This option forces Cloudflare to cache the response for this request, regardless of what headers are seen on the response. This is equivalent to setting the Page Rule Cache Level (to Cache Everything ) External link icon Open external link . Defaults to false . This option applies to GET and HEAD request methods only.

cacheKey string A request’s cache key is what determines if two requests are the same for caching purposes. If a request has the same cache key as some previous request, then Cloudflare can serve the same cached response for both.

cacheTtl number This option forces Cloudflare to cache the response for this request, regardless of what headers are seen on the response. This is equivalent to setting two Page Rules: Edge Cache TTL External link icon Open external link and Cache Level (to Cache Everything ) External link icon Open external link . The value must be zero or a positive number. A value of 0 indicates that the cache asset expires immediately. This option applies to GET and HEAD request methods only.

cacheTtlByStatus { [key: string]: number } This option is a version of the cacheTtl feature which chooses a TTL based on the response’s status code. If the response to this request has a status code that matches, Cloudflare will cache for the instructed time and override cache instructives sent by the origin. For example: { "200-299": 86400, 404: 1, "500-599": 0 } . The value can be any integer, including zero and negative integers. A value of 0 indicates that the cache asset expires immediately. Any negative value instructs Cloudflare not to cache at all. This option applies to GET and HEAD request methods only.

minify { javascript?: boolean; css?: boolean; html?: boolean; } Enables or disables AutoMinify External link icon Open external link for various file types. For example: { javascript: true, css: true, html: false } .

mirage boolean Whether Mirage External link icon Open external link should be enabled for this request, if otherwise configured for this zone. Defaults to true .

polish string Sets Polish External link icon Open external link mode. The possible values are lossy , lossless or off .

resolveOverride string Directs the request to an alternate origin server by overriding the DNS lookup. The value of resolveOverride specifies an alternate hostname which will be used when determining the origin IP address, instead of using the hostname specified in the URL. The Host header of the request will still match what is in the URL. Thus, resolveOverride allows a request to be sent to a different server than the URL / Host header specifies. However, resolveOverride will only take effect if both the URL host and the host specified by resolveOverride are within your zone. If either specifies a host from a different zone / domain, then the option will be ignored for security reasons. If you need to direct a request to a host outside your zone (while keeping the Host header pointing within your zone), first create a CNAME record within your zone pointing to the outside host, and then set resolveOverride to point at the CNAME record. Note that, for security reasons, it is not possible to set the Host header to specify a host outside of your zone unless the request is actually being sent to that host.

scrapeShield boolean Whether ScrapeShield External link icon Open external link should be enabled for this request, if otherwise configured for this zone. Defaults to true .



All properties of an incoming Request object (that is, event.request ) are read only. To modify a request, create a new Request object and pass the options to modify to its constructor .

body ReadableStream Stream of the body contents.

bodyUsed Boolean Declares whether the body has been used in a response yet.

cf IncomingRequestCfProperties An object containing properties about the incoming request provided by Cloudflare’s edge network.

headers Headers A Headers object External link icon Open external link . Note that, compared to browsers, Cloudflare Workers imposes very few restrictions on what headers you are allowed to send. For example, a browser will not allow you to set the Cookie header, since the browser is responsible for handling cookies itself. Workers, however, has no special understanding of cookies, and treats the Cookie header like any other header. In the event that the response is a redirect, and the redirect mode is set to follow (see below), then all headers will be forwarded to the redirect destination, even if the destination is a different hostname or domain. This includes sensitive headers like Cookie , Authorization , or any application-specific headers. If this is not the behavior you want, you should set redirect mode to manual and implement your own redirect policy. Note that redirect mode defaults to manual for requests that originated from the Worker’s client, so this warning only applies to fetch() es made by a Worker that are not proxying the original request.

method string Contains the request’s method, for example, GET , POST , etc.

redirect string The redirect mode to use: follow , error , or manual . The fetch method will automatically follow redirects if the redirect mode is set to follow . If set to manual , the 3xx redirect response will be returned to the caller as-is. The default for a new Request object is follow . Note, however, that the incoming Request property of a FetchEvent will have redirect mode manual .

url string Contains the URL of the request.



In addition to the properties on the standard Request External link icon Open external link object, the request.cf object on an inbound Request contains information about the request provided by Cloudflare’s edge.

All plans have access to:

asn string ASN of the incoming request, for example, 395747 .

asOrganization string The organization which owns the ASN of the incoming request, for example, Google Cloud .

botManagement Object | null Only set when using Cloudflare Bot Management. Object with the following properties: score , verifiedBot , staticResource , and ja3Hash . Refer to Bot Management Variables for more details.

colo string The three-letter IATA External link icon Open external link airport code of the data center that the request hit, for example, "DFW" .

country string | null Country of the incoming request. The two-letter country code in the request. This is the same value as that provided in the CF-IPCountry header, for example, "US" .

isEUCountry string | null If the country of the incoming request is in the EU, this will return "1" . Otherwise, this property will be omitted.

httpProtocol string HTTP Protocol, for example, "HTTP/2" .

requestPriority string | null The browser-requested prioritization information in the request object, for example, "weight=192;exclusive=0;group=3;group-weight=127" .

tlsCipher string The cipher for the connection to Cloudflare, for example, "AEAD-AES128-GCM-SHA256" .

tlsClientAuth Object | null Only set when using Cloudflare Access or API Shield (mTLS). Object with the following properties: certFingerprintSHA1 , certFingerprintSHA256 , certIssuerDN , certIssuerDNLegacy , certIssuerDNRFC2253 , certIssuerSKI , certIssuerSerial , certNotAfter , certNotBefore , certPresented , certRevoked , certSKI , certSerial , certSubjectDN , certSubjectDNLegacy , certSubjectDNRFC2253 , certVerified .

tlsVersion string The TLS version of the connection to Cloudflare, for example, TLSv1.3 .

city string | null City of the incoming request, for example, "Austin" .

continent string | null Continent of the incoming request, for example, "NA" .

latitude string | null Latitude of the incoming request, for example, "30.27130" .

longitude string | null Longitude of the incoming request, for example, "-97.74260" .

postalCode string | null Postal code of the incoming request, for example, "78701" .

metroCode string | null Metro code (DMA) of the incoming request, for example, "635" .

region string | null If known, the ISO 3166-2 External link icon Open external link name for the first level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "Texas" .

regionCode string | null If known, the ISO 3166-2 External link icon Open external link code for the first-level region associated with the IP address of the incoming request, for example, "TX" .

timezone string Timezone of the incoming request, for example, "America/Chicago" .



The request.cf object is not available in the Cloudflare Workers dashboard or Playground preview editor.

​​ Instance methods

These methods are only available on an instance of a Request object or through its prototype.

clone() Promise<Request> Creates a copy of the Request object.

arrayBuffer() Promise<ArrayBuffer> Returns a promise that resolves with an ArrayBuffer External link icon Open external link representation of the request body.

formData() Promise<FormData> Returns a promise that resolves with a FormData External link icon Open external link representation of the request body.

json() Promise<Object> Returns a promise that resolves with a JSON representation of the request body.

text() Promise<string> Returns a promise that resolves with a string (text) representation of the request body.



​​ The request context

The Request context is the context of the "fetch" event callback. It is important to note that due to how Workers are executed, asynchronous tasks (for example, fetch ) can only be run inside the request context.

The request context is available inside of the FetchEvent handler :

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { event . respondWith ( ) } )

​​ When passing a promise to fetch event .respondWith()

If you pass a Response promise to the fetch event .respondWith() method, the request context is active during any asynchronous tasks which run before the Response promise has settled. You can pass the event to an async handler, for example:

addEventListener ( "fetch" , event => { event . respondWith ( eventHandler ( event ) ) } ) async function eventHandler ( event ) { return new Response ( "Hello, Workers!" ) }

​​ Errors when attempting to access an inactive Request context

Any attempt to use APIs such as fetch() or access the Request context during script startup will throw an exception:

const promise = fetch ( "https://example.com/" ) async function eventHandler ( event ) { . . }

This code snippet will throw during script startup, and the "fetch" event listener will never be registered.