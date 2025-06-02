Provision with Microsoft Entra
- Go to your Microsoft Entra ID instance and select Enterprise Applications.
- Select Create your own application and name your application.
- Select Integrate any other application you do not find in the gallery (Non-gallery).
- Select Create.
- Under Manage on the sidebar menu, select Provisioning.
- Select Automatic on the dropdown menu for the Provisioning Mode.
- Enter your API token value and the tenant URL:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<your_account_ID>/scim/v2.
- Select Test Connection, then select Save.
- Once the SCIM application is created, assign users and groups to the application ↗.
- To begin syncing your Users & Groups into Cloudflare, navigate back to Provisioning, and under Provisioning Status, check On, then select Save.
- To validate which users and groups were synchronized, select Provisioning logs in Microsoft Entra. You can also check the Cloudflare dashboard Audit Logs by navigating to Manage Account > Audit Log.
- To grant permissions to Users & Groups in Cloudflare, refer to the Permission Policies guide.
Cloudflare's SCIM integration requires one external application per account. Customers with many accounts may want to automate part of the setup to save time and reduce the amount of time spent in the Entra administrative UI.
The initial setup of creating the non-gallery applications and adding the provisioning URL and API key are scriptable via API, but the rest of the setup is dependent on your specific need and IDP configuration.
1. Get an access token
Get an Entra access token. Note that the example below is using the Azure CLI.
2. Create a new application via template.
The template ID 8adf8e6e-67b2-4cf2-a259-e3dc5476c621 is the suggested template to create non-gallery apps in the Entra docs. Replace
<accessToken> and
displayName with your values.
3. Create a provisioning job
To enable provisioning, you will also need to create a job. Note the SERVICE_PRINCIPAL_ID in the previous request will be used in the request below. The SCIM templateId is an Entra provided template.
4. Configure the SCIM provisioning URL and API token
Next, configure the Tenant URL (Cloudflare SCIM endpoint) and API token (SCIM Provisioning API Token).
Replace
<accessToken>,
<ACCOUNT_ID>,
<SCIM_PROVISIONING_API_TOKEN_VALUE> with your values.
After completing the tasks above, the next steps in Entra include:
- Additional group/provisioning configuration
- Test and save after updating the config.
- Provisioning after configuration is complete
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-