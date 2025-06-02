Note Important Update: Cloudflare now supports native User Groups for enhanced access control. This new feature replaces the previous method of directly assigning Cloudflare roles based on IdP group mappings (identified by the pattern CF-<accountID> - <Role Name> ), which is deprecated as of June 2nd, 2025. Update your SCIM configurations using the instructions below to utilize User Groups for seamless provisioning.

Set up the Enterprise application

Go to your Microsoft Entra ID instance and select Enterprise Applications. Select Create your own application and name your application. Select Integrate any other application you do not find in the gallery (Non-gallery). Select Create.

Provision the Enterprise application

Under Manage on the sidebar menu, select Provisioning. Select Automatic on the dropdown menu for the Provisioning Mode. Enter your API token value and the tenant URL: https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<your_account_ID>/scim/v2 . Select Test Connection, then select Save.

Configure user & group sync in Microsoft Entra ID application

Once the SCIM application is created, assign users and groups to the application ↗ . To begin syncing your Users & Groups into Cloudflare, navigate back to Provisioning, and under Provisioning Status, check On, then select Save.

Note To successfully provision with Microsoft Entra ID, the user principal name and email fields must match. These values are case-sensitive.

To validate which users and groups were synchronized, select Provisioning logs in Microsoft Entra. You can also check the Cloudflare dashboard Audit Logs by navigating to Manage Account > Audit Log. To grant permissions to Users & Groups in Cloudflare, refer to the Permission Policies guide.

(Optional) Automate Cloudflare's SCIM integration

Cloudflare's SCIM integration requires one external application per account. Customers with many accounts may want to automate part of the setup to save time and reduce the amount of time spent in the Entra administrative UI.

The initial setup of creating the non-gallery applications and adding the provisioning URL and API key are scriptable via API, but the rest of the setup is dependent on your specific need and IDP configuration.

1. Get an access token

Get an Entra access token. Note that the example below is using the Azure CLI.

# Using azure-cli az login az account get-access-token --resource https://graph.microsoft.com (payload with accessToken returned)

2. Create a new application via template.

The template ID 8adf8e6e-67b2-4cf2-a259-e3dc5476c621 is the suggested template to create non-gallery apps in the Entra docs. Replace <accessToken> and displayName with your values.

Example request curl -X POST 'https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/applicationTemplates/8adf8e6e-67b2-4cf2-a259-e3dc5476c621/instantiate' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <accessToken>' \ --data-raw '{ "displayName": "Entra API create application test" }'

Example response { "@odata.context" : "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/ $metadata #microsoft.graph.applicationServicePrincipal", "application" : { "id" : "343a8552-f9d9-471c-b677-d37062117cc8", // "appId" : "03d8207b-e837-4be9-b4e6-180492eb3b61", "applicationTemplateId" : "8adf8e6e-67b2-4cf2-a259-e3dc5476c621", "createdDateTime" : "2025-01-30T00:37:44Z", "deletedDateTime" : null, "displayName" : "Entra API create application test", "description" : null, // ... snipped rest of large application payload } , "servicePrincipal" : { "id" : "a8cb133d-f841-4eb9-8bc9-c8e9e8c0d417", // Note this ID for the subsequent request "deletedDateTime" : null, "accountEnabled" : true , "appId" : "03d8207b-e837-4be9-b4e6-180492eb3b61", "applicationTemplateId" : "8adf8e6e-67b2-4cf2-a259-e3dc5476c621", "appDisplayName" : "Entra API create application test", // ...snipped rest of JSON payload }

3. Create a provisioning job

To enable provisioning, you will also need to create a job. Note the SERVICE_PRINCIPAL_ID in the previous request will be used in the request below. The SCIM templateId is an Entra provided template.

Example request curl -X POST 'https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/servicePrincipals/<SERVICE_PRINCIPAL_ID>/synchronization/jobs' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <accessToken>' \ --data-raw '{ "templateId": "scim" }'

Example response { "@odata.context" : "https://graph.microsoft.com/v1.0/ $metadata #servicePrincipals('a8cb133d-f841-4eb9-8bc9-c8e9e8c0d417')/synchronization/jobs/ $entity ", "id" : "scim.5b223a2cc249463bbd9a791550f11c76.03d8207b-e837-4be9-b4e6-180492eb3b61", "templateId" : "scim", "schedule" : { "expiration" : null, "interval" : "PT40M", "state" : "Disabled" } , // ... snipped rest of JSON payload

4. Configure the SCIM provisioning URL and API token

Next, configure the Tenant URL (Cloudflare SCIM endpoint) and API token (SCIM Provisioning API Token).

Replace <accessToken> , <ACCOUNT_ID> , <SCIM_PROVISIONING_API_TOKEN_VALUE> with your values.

Example request --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'Authorization: Bearer <accessToken>' \ --data-raw '{ "value": [ { "key": "BaseAddress", "value": "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/scim/v2" }, { "key": "SecretToken", "value": "<SCIM_PROVISIONING_API_TOKEN_VALUE>" } ] }'

After completing the tasks above, the next steps in Entra include: