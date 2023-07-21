​​ Product content

To account for internationalization and inclusivity of all locales, use the ISO-8601 (YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss) standard when writing dates and times as much as possible. This includes content in the UI/dashboard.

Since our readership is international, keep date formats international.

When mentioning dates in text, spell them out:

On Tuesday, May 19, attackers targeted the company’s servers.

On February 11th, 2010, the company went public.

For graphs, charts, and other visual assets use the ISO-8601 (YYYY-MM-DD hh:mm:ss) standard.