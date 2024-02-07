Configure Virtual Connector

Virtual Magic WAN Connector (Virtual Connector) is a virtual appliance alternative to the hardware based Magic WAN Connector appliance. These two versions of Connector are identical otherwise.

Before you can install Virtual Connector, you need an Enterprise account with Magic WAN enabled. Additionally, you need to have a VMware host with sufficient compute, memory, and storage to run the virtual machine with Virtual Connector. This includes:

Intel x86 CPU architecture

ESXi hypervisor 7.0U1 or higher (free edition is supported)

4 virtual CPUs per virtual connector (We recommend deployment with a 1:1 virtual CPU to physical core allocation to avoid CPU over contention which will cause packet loss.)

4 GB of RAM per virtual connector

8 GB of disk per virtual connector

One vSwitch port group or VLAN with access to the Internet (for example, through a WAN)

One or more vSwitch port group or VLAN that will be the internal LAN

Refer to VMware’s documentation External link icon Open external link for more information on how to install ESXi and configure a virtual machine.

​​ 1. Obtain the Virtual Connector image

Contact your account team at Cloudflare to obtain the Virtual Connector OVA package External link icon Open external link and license keys. The OVA image includes the files required to install and configure the virtual machine (VM) for Virtual Connector with the appropriate settings.

This image can be deployed multiple times to create several instances of a Virtual Connector, in different locations or on the same ESXi host.

You will consume one license key for each instance created. For example, if you want to deploy 10 Virtual Connectors you should request 10 license keys, and your account team will create 10 Connector instances in your Cloudflare dashboard.

​​ 2. Deploy the Virtual Connector on VMware

The following instructions assume you already have VMware ESXi hypervisor installed with sufficient resources. Refer to Prerequisites for more information.

When setting up your VMware ESXi, you need to create port groups for Virtual Connector. Go to Networking > Port groups, and prepare your vSwitch port groups and/or VLANs for your desired network topology. For example, a simple deployment typically has: A WAN port group where the Virtual Connector will get an IP address (static or DHCP) that has access to the Internet.

A LAN port group, where the Virtual Connector will act as default router, and possibly DHCP server.

A null, or unused, port group for allocating unused virtual interfaces in the Virtual Connector. You can, for example, create a null port group with the name of Null port group , and a VLAN ID of 999 . Extract the files in the OVA image provided by your Cloudflare account team. For example: tar -xvf mconn-2024-1-3.ova Take note of the folder where you are extracting the files to, as you will need to refer to that folder when creating the VM. Go to Virtual Machines > Create/Register VM wizard to start deploying the Virtual Connector. Select Deploy a virtual machine from an OVF or OVA file > Next. Choose a descriptive name for your virtual machine. Upload the files you have extracted from the OVA image. These include mconn.ovf , mconn.nvram , and mconn.vmdk . In Networking mappings, select assignments for your desired topology according to the port groups you set up previously: For example, map eno1 port to VM Network to create your WAN, and eno2 to LAN0 to act as your LAN port. Allocate any unused ports to the null port group. Take note of your configuration. You will need this information to configure your network in the Cloudflare dashboard. Before completing the deployment wizard, disable Power on automatically. This is important so that you can configure the license key prior to boot. Configure the virtual machine with the license key your account team provided you: Select the Virtual Connector’s VM > Settings. Go to VM Options > Advanced > Edit Configuration. Select Add parameter to add your lincence key. Scroll down to the last entry (this is where VMware adds the new parameter), and add the following two new entries: Key : guestinfo.cloudflare.identity

: Value: <YOUR_LICENCE_KEY>

You cannot use the same license key twice, or reuse a key once the virtual machine has been registered with Cloudflare. You need a new key from your account team for every new Virtual Connector.

Select Save to finish configuring your Virtual Connector. Continue set up in your Cloudflare dashboard .

​​ 3. Set up Cloudflare dashboard

Follow the instructions in Create a site to create a site for each instance of the Virtual Connector. The Physical port in WAN and LAN needs to correspond to the virtual network interface on the Virtual Connector instance you have set up in VMware. Following our example from the previous steps, for the WAN configuration we need to choose port 1 since that is what corresponds to the eno1 port we set up in VMware. Do not forget to activate your Connector . After setting up your site in the Cloudflare dashboard, you will need to return to the VMware interface to boot up Virtual Connector.

​​ 4. Boot your Virtual Connector

Go to Virtual Machines in VMware, and boot up Virtual Connector’s VM. The Virtual Connector will make a request to Cloudflare. This is the step where Virtual Connector registers your provided license key and downloads the site configuration for its connected site. The Virtual Connector will set up the LAN and WAN connections according to the configuration downloaded from the site you created on the Cloudflare dashboard. The Virtual Connector will also establish IPsec tunnels. If successful, the tunnel health checks will show as healthy. If you do not see a healthy heartbeat the Cloudflare dashboard, reboot the Virtual Connector’s VM in VMware.

​​ Next steps