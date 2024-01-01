To manually add domains:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Zero Trust. Select Email Security. Select Monitoring: If you have not purchased Email Security, select Contact Sales. Otherwise, select Connect a domain. Select BCC/Journaling. Select Manual add.

Users with domains on Cloudflare

On the Set up Email Security page:

Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue. (Optional) Add manual domains: Manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue. (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops , and then select Continue. Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling: <account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.

Users who do not have domains with Cloudflare

If you do not have domains with Cloudflare, the dashboard will display two options:

Add a domain to Cloudflare.

Enter domain manually.

Add a domain to Cloudflare

Selecting Add a domain to Cloudflare will redirect you to a new page where you will connect your domain to Cloudflare. Once you have entered an existing domain, select Continue.

Enter domain manually

On the Set up Email Security page: