Manually add domains
To manually add domains:
- Log in to Zero Trust ↗.
- Select Zero Trust.
- Select Email Security.
- Select Monitoring: If you have not purchased Email Security, select Contact Sales. Otherwise, select Connect a domain.
- Select BCC/Journaling.
- Select Manual add.
On the Set up Email Security page:
- Connect domains: Select at least one domain. Then, select Continue.
- (Optional) Add manual domains: Manually enter additional domains. Then, select Continue.
- (Optional) Adjust hop count: Enter the number of hops, and then select Continue.
- Configure service address with your third party email provider: Copy and paste the service address into your third-party email provider to allow BCC/Journaling:
<account tag>@CF-emailsecurity.com
- Review details: Review your connected domains. Then, select Go to domains.
If you do not have domains with Cloudflare, the dashboard will display two options:
- Add a domain to Cloudflare.
- Enter domain manually.
Selecting Add a domain to Cloudflare will redirect you to a new page where you will connect your domain to Cloudflare. Once you have entered an existing domain, select Continue.
