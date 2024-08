There are two icon components which pull from two different icon sets.

The astro-icon package is available to use as a standalone component.

Primarily, this is used for Cloudflare product icons which are stored in /src/icons/*.svg .

import { AstroIcon } from "~/components" ; < AstroIcon name = "workers" class = "text-orange-400 text-5xl" />

Starlight

The Starlight icon set is available to use in Tab , Card and other Starlight components.