The Slack integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Slack Workspace that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Slack user account

Membership in a Slack Workspace (Free, Pro, Business+, or Enterprise Grid)

If you are not the Workspace Owner and the Require App Approval setting is enabled for the Workspace, request permission ↗ to install apps.

Integration permissions

For the Slack integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Slack API permissions:

channels:read

files:read

groups:read

users:read

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Slack Permission scopes reference ↗.

Security findings

The Slack integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

User account settings

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Slack: User with two-factor authentication disabled d1cc8596-d22c-435c-9f94-3ba068f019cd Critical A user in the Slack Workspace does not have two-factor authentication (2FA) enabled for their account. Slack: User with unverified email 9fa4ae7c-07f0-453a-b232-e734b0f8877c High A user in the Slack Workspace has not verified the email they use to sign in.

Channel sharing

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Slack: Channel shared externally d298ba64-f013-4e28-b68a-63f758380355 High A channel in the Slack Workspace has been shared with users who are not members of the Workspace.

File sharing

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Slack: File publicly accessible with view access 9d96d3a2-696b-4802-98aa-c6c8572e806e Medium An external link has been created for a file uploaded to the Slack Workspace. Slack: File larger than 2 GB c16d64a8-9f78-4f24-99ff-de7fcdc6871b Low A file ≥ 2 GB has been uploaded to the Slack Workspace.