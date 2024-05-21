Alerts for Magic Transit
You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your network. Who is it for? Magic Transit on-demand customers who use Flow-Based Monitoring and want alerts when Magic Transit is automatically enabled. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit. What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed. You can go to the Cloudflare dashboard to review the health and status of your tunnels. Who is it for? BYOIP and Spectrum customers with Network Analytics who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate an average of at least 12,000 packets per second over a five-second period, with a duration of one minute or more. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Refer to DDoS alerts for more information. Who is it for? Magic Transit on-demand customers who are using Flow-Based Monitoring to detect attacks when Magic Transit is disabled. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit. What should you do if you receive one? If you do not have auto advertisement enabled, you need to advertise your IP prefixes to enable Magic Transit. For more information, refer to Dynamic advertisement. Who is it for? Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers who wish to receive alerts when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic Tunnel drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Other options / filters Included with Purchase of Magic Transit and Magic WAN. What should you do if you receive one? Refer to the Magic Transit tunnel health or Magic WAN tunnel health for more information on what the issue might be.
Magic Network Monitoring - Auto Advertisement
Magic Network Monitoring - DDoS Attack
Magic Network Monitoring - Volumetric Attack
Magic Tunnel Health Check Alert
Who is it for?
Magic Transit on-demand customers who use Flow-Based Monitoring and want alerts when Magic Transit is automatically enabled.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Magic Transit.
What should you do if you receive one?
No action is needed. You can go to the Cloudflare dashboard to review the health and status of your tunnels.
Who is it for?
BYOIP and Spectrum customers with Network Analytics who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate an average of at least 12,000 packets per second over a five-second period, with a duration of one minute or more.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP.
What should you do if you receive one?
No action needed. Refer to DDoS alerts for more information.
Who is it for?
Magic Transit on-demand customers who are using Flow-Based Monitoring to detect attacks when Magic Transit is disabled.
Other options / filters
None.
Included with
Purchase of Magic Transit.
What should you do if you receive one?
If you do not have auto advertisement enabled, you need to advertise your IP prefixes to enable Magic Transit. For more information, refer to Dynamic advertisement.
Who is it for?
Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers who wish to receive alerts when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic Tunnel drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO).
Other options / filters
Included with
Purchase of Magic Transit and Magic WAN.
What should you do if you receive one?
Refer to the Magic Transit tunnel health or Magic WAN tunnel health for more information on what the issue might be.