Alerts for Magic Transit

You can configure alerts to receive notifications for changes in your network. Magic Network Monitoring - Auto Advertisement Who is it for? Magic Transit on-demand customers who use Flow-Based Monitoring and want alerts when Magic Transit is automatically enabled. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit. What should you do if you receive one? No action is needed. You can go to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link to review the health and status of your tunnels. Magic Network Monitoring - DDoS Attack Who is it for? BYOIP and Spectrum customers with Network Analytics who want to receive a notification when Cloudflare has mitigated attacks that generate an average of at least 12,000 packets per second over a five-second period, with a duration of one minute or more. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit and/or BYOIP. What should you do if you receive one? No action needed. Refer to DDoS alerts for more information. Magic Network Monitoring - Volumetric Attack Who is it for? Magic Transit on-demand customers who are using Flow-Based Monitoring to detect attacks when Magic Transit is disabled. Other options / filters None. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit. What should you do if you receive one? If you do not have auto advertisement enabled, you need to advertise your IP prefixes to enable Magic Transit. For more information, refer to Dynamic advertisement. Magic Tunnel Health Check Alert Who is it for? Magic Transit and Magic WAN customers who wish to receive alerts when the percentage of successful health checks for a Magic Tunnel drops below the selected service-level objective (SLO). Other options / filters Notification Name: A custom name for the notification.

Description (optional): A custom description for the notification.

Notification Email (can be multiple emails): The email address of recipient for the notification.

Webhooks

Tunnels: Choose one or more tunnels to monitor.

SLO: Define SLO threshold for Magic Tunnel health alerts. Available options are High, Medium, and Low. Included with Purchase of Magic Transit and Magic WAN. What should you do if you receive one? Refer to the Magic Transit tunnel health or Magic WAN tunnel health for more information on what the issue might be. Refer to Cloudflare Notifications for more information on how to set up an alert.