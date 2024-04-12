Cloudflare Docs
Magic WAN
Magic WAN
Traceroutes

Magic WAN customers can run traceroutes to understand the hop by hop Internet path and latencies from Cloudflare’s network to their own network.

To run a traceroute from a specific Cloudflare data center to your network:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Magic WAN > Tunnel Health.
  3. Expand a Magic Tunnel, and find the Cloudflare data center where the traceroute will be run from.
  4. Select Traceroute for details.

You can access detailed data from the traceroute, including:

  • TTL Host
  • AS Number
  • Packets sent in the traceroute
  • Average, minimum, and maximum latency
  • Standard deviation of latency