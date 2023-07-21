Context

An introductory paragraph immediately following the page title that explains what users can expect from the following content, whether steps, concepts, FAQs, or reference materials.

​​ How to

An introductory paragraph on the following steps and what they will accomplish.

Provide context to the reader that is not in the section heading.

End with a colon or a period.

Use a colon if it immediately precedes the steps.

Use a period if there is more material (such as a note) between the context and the procedure.

Do not provide context for steps with a partial sentence that is completed by the numbered steps.

The context should be given in a paragraph right after the title. It should introduce the features, contextualize what type of configurations the user will encounter, and link to other relevant documentation.

An introductory paragraph on the section and what users can expect from it.

Provide a brief description of why users should care about this information.

Provide an introductory paragraph to explain how and why a user might utilize the information on this page.

An introductory paragraph on the user’s goal or job-to-be-done and how they’ll accomplish that in the tutorial. Consider including the intended audience for the tutorial.