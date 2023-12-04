General troubleshooting
Why is a page rule not working?
The most common reason that a page rule is not working — such as URL forwarding — is that the page rule you created is on a record that is not proxied by Cloudflare in your DNS settings.
Consider an example where you have a page rule that redirects a subdomain (
subdomain.yoursitename.com) back to your apex domain (
yoursitename.com). If you do not have that record proxied in your DNS settings for the subdomain record, Cloudflare’s proxy is not running over the record and a page rule will not work because it is going direct to your server.
Error 500 (Internal server error)
Root cause
This may be due to a configuration issue on a page rule. When creating a page rule that uses two wildcards, like a Forwarding URL rule, it is possible to create a rule that mentions the second wildcard with the
$2 placeholder. Refer to the example below:
When updating the same rule, you can remove one of the wildcard in the If the URL matches field and save it. Refer to the example below:
If you do so, the
$2 placeholder reference a wildcard that does not exist anymore, and as such, an
Error 500 (Internal server error) is thrown when a URL triggers the page rule.
Resolution
Update the page rule and remove the reference
$2 to the second wildcard. If there is only one wildcard, then you can only use
$1.