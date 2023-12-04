General troubleshooting

​​ Why is a page rule not working?

The most common reason that a page rule is not working — such as URL forwarding — is that the page rule you created is on a record that is not proxied by Cloudflare in your DNS settings.

Consider an example where you have a page rule that redirects a subdomain ( subdomain.yoursitename.com ) back to your apex domain ( yoursitename.com ). If you do not have that record proxied in your DNS settings for the subdomain record, Cloudflare’s proxy is not running over the record and a page rule will not work because it is going direct to your server.

​​ Error 500 (Internal server error)

​​ Root cause

This may be due to a configuration issue on a page rule. When creating a page rule that uses two wildcards, like a Forwarding URL rule, it is possible to create a rule that mentions the second wildcard with the $2 placeholder. Refer to the example below:

When updating the same rule, you can remove one of the wildcard in the If the URL matches field and save it. Refer to the example below:

If you do so, the $2 placeholder reference a wildcard that does not exist anymore, and as such, an Error 500 (Internal server error) is thrown when a URL triggers the page rule.