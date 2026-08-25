The following example defines a single redirect rule for a zone using Terraform. The rule creates a static URL redirect for visitors requesting the contacts page using an old URL.
Use the
ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.
For additional guidance on using Terraform with Cloudflare, refer to the following resources:
- Terraform documentation
- Cloudflare Provider for Terraform ↗ (reference documentation)