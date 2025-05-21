429 Too Many Requests

The 429 Too Many Requests status code indicates that the client has sent too many requests in a specified amount of time, as determined by the server's rate-limiting rules. The server may include a Retry-After header in the response to specify when the client can try again.

For more details, refer to RFC 6585 ↗.

Common use cases

Servers use this status code to prevent excessive API requests from overloading the system. For example, a client making repeated API calls within a short time frame may trigger a 429 response. Websites or services may impose rate limits to manage traffic spikes or prevent abuse, temporarily blocking excessive requests from users.

Cloudflare-specific information

Cloudflare API limits

API token limits

Type Limit Client API per user 1200/5 minutes Client API per IP 200/second GraphQL Varies by query cost. Max 320/5 min User API token quota 50 Account API token quota 500

Note The global rate limit for the Cloudflare API is 1200 requests per five minute period per user, and applies cumulatively regardless of whether the request is made via the dashboard, API key, or API token. If you exceed this limit, all API calls for the next five minutes will be blocked, receiving a HTTP 429 - Too Many Requests response.

Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:

Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.

Website end users