Error 429
The
429 Too Many Requests status code indicates that the client has sent too many requests in a specified amount of time, as determined by the server's rate-limiting rules. The server may include a
Retry-After header in the response to specify when the client can try again.
For more details, refer to RFC 6585 ↗.
Servers use this status code to prevent excessive API requests from overloading the system. For example, a client making repeated API calls within a short time frame may trigger a 429 response. Websites or services may impose rate limits to manage traffic spikes or prevent abuse, temporarily blocking excessive requests from users.
- Cloudflare API limits
|Type
|Limit
|Client API per user
|1200/5 minutes
|Client API per IP
|200/second
|GraphQL
|Varies by query cost. Max 320/5 min
|User API token quota
|50
|Account API token quota
|500
Some specific API calls have their own limits and are documented separately, such as the following:
Enterprise customers can also contact Cloudflare Support to raise the Client API per user, GraphQL, or API token limits to a higher value.
- Website end users
Cloudflare will generate a
429 response when a request is being rate limited ↗. If visitors to your site encounter this error, it will be visible in the Rate Limiting Analytics dashboard.
