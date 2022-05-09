​​ Wrangler commands

Wrangler offers a number of commands to manage your Cloudflare Workers.

init - create a skeleton Wrangler project, including the wrangler.toml file.

- create a skeleton Wrangler project, including the file. dev - start a local server for developing your Worker.

- start a local server for developing your Worker. publish - publish your Worker to Cloudflare.

- publish your Worker to Cloudflare. kv:namespace - manage Workers KV namespaces.

- manage Workers KV namespaces. kv:key - manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.

- manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace. kv:bulk - manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.

- manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches. secret - manage the secret variables for a Worker.

- manage the secret variables for a Worker. tail - start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.

- start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker. login - authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth.

- authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth. logout - remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account.

The following global flags work on every single command. Flags: --config string Path to .toml configuration file.

--help boolean Show help.

--version boolean Show version number.



Create a skeleton Wrangler project, including the wrangler.toml file.

$ wrangler init [NAME] [-y / --yes]

NAME string The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and name property in the generated wrangler.toml configuration file.

--yes boolean Answer yes to any prompts for new projects.



Start a local server for developing your Worker.

$ wrangler dev [SCRIPT] [OPTIONS]

None of the options for this command are required. Also, many can be set in your wrangler.toml file. Refer to the wrangler.toml configuration documentation for more information.

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker.

--name string Name of the Worker.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--compatibility-date string Date to use for compatibility checks.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag boolean[] Flags to use for compatibility checks.

, --latest boolean Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--ip string IP address to listen on, defaults to localhost .

--port number Port to listen on.

--inspector-port number Port for devtools to connect to.

--routes , --route string[] Routes to upload.

, --host string Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project.

--local-protocol “http”|“https” Protocol to listen to requests on.

--site string Root folder of static assets for Workers Sites.

--site-include string[] Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--upstream-protocol “http”|“https” Protocol to forward requests to host on.

--tsconfig string Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--local boolean Run the preview of the Worker directly on your local machine.

--minify boolean Minify the script.



The wrangler dev command that establishes a connection between localhost and a Cloudflare server that hosts your Worker in development. This allows full access to Workers KV, Durable Objects, and more. This is a great way to easily test your Worker while developing.

~/my-worker $ wrangler dev ⬣ Listening at http://localhost:8787 ╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮ │ [b] open a browser, [d] open Devtools, [l] turn on local mode, [c] clear console, [x] to exit │ ╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯

With wrangler dev running, you can send HTTP requests to localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected. You will also see console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal.

Publish your Worker to Cloudflare.

$ wrangler publish [SCRIPT] [OPTIONS]

None of the options for this command are required. Also, many can be set in your wrangler.toml file. Refer to the wrangler.toml configuration documentation for more information.

SCRIPT string The path to an entry point for your Worker.

--name string Name of the Worker.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--outdir string Path to directory where Wrangler will write the bundled Worker files.

--compatibility-date string Date to use for compatibility checks.

--compatibility-flags , --compatibility-flag boolean[] Flags to use for compatibility checks.

, --latest boolean Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.

--site string Root folder of static assets for Workers Sites.

--site-include string[] Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.

--site-exclude string[] Array of .gitignore -style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.

--triggers , --schedule , --schedules string[] Cron schedules to attach to the published Worker.

, , --routes , --route string[] Routes where this Worker will be published.

, --tsconfig string Path to a custom tsconfig.json file.

--minify boolean Minify the bundled script before publishing.

--dry-run boolean

Manage Workers KV namespaces. The kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV External link icon Open external link . Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide .

Create a new namespace.

$ wrangler kv:namespace create <NAMESPACE> [OPTIONS]

NAMESPACE string The name of the new namespace.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace (the preview_id value).



Below is an example of using the create command to create a KV namespace called MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" 🌀 Creating namespace with title "worker-MY_KV" ✨ Add the following to your wrangler.toml: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", id = "e29b263ab50e42ce9b637fa8370175e8" } ]

Below is an example of using the create command to create a preview KV namespace called MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:namespace create "MY_KV" --preview 🌀 Creating namespace with title "my-site-MY_KV_preview" ✨ Success! Add the following to your wrangler.toml: kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "MY_KV", preview_id = "15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273" } ]

List all KV namespaces associated with the current account ID.

$ wrangler kv:namespace list

Below is an example that passes the Wrangler command through the jq command: $ wrangler kv:namespace list | jq "." [ { "id": "06779da6940b431db6e566b4846d64db", "title": "TEST_NAMESPACE" }, { "id": "32ac1b3c2ed34ed3b397268817dea9ea", "title": "STATIC_CONTENT" } ]

Delete a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:namespace delete [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



Below is an example of deleting a KV namespace called MY_KV. $ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV Are you sure you want to delete namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting namespace f7b02e7fc70443149ac906dd81ec1791 ✨ Success

Below is an example of deleting a preview KV namespace called MY_KV. $ wrangler kv:namespace delete --binding=MY_KV --preview Are you sure you want to delete namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting namespace 15137f8edf6c09742227e99b08aaf273 ✨ Success

Manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace. The kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV External link icon Open external link . Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide .

Write a single key-value pair to a particular namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key put <KEY> [VALUE] [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required. Exactly one of VALUE or --path is required.

KEY string The key to write to.

VALUE string The value to write.

--path When defined, the value is loaded from the file at --path rather than reading it from the VALUE argument. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.

--ttl number The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds. This option takes precedence over the expiration option.

--expiration number The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.



Below is an example that puts a key-value into the namespace with binding name of MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value" ✨ Success

Below is an example that puts a key-value into the preview namespace with binding name of MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV --preview "my-key" "some-value" ✨ Success

Below is an example that puts a key-value into a namespace, with a time-to-live value of 10000 seconds. $ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" "some-value" --ttl=10000 ✨ Success

Below is an example that puts a key-value into a namespace, where the value is read from the value.txt file. $ wrangler kv:key put --binding=MY_KV "my-key" --path=value.txt ✨ Success

Output a list of all keys in a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key list [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.

--prefix string Only list keys that begin with the given prefix.



Below is an example that passes the Wrangler command through the jq command: $ wrangler kv:key list --binding=MY_KV --prefix="public" | jq "." [ { "name": "public_key" }, { "name": "public_key_with_expiration", "expiration": "2019-09-10T23:18:58Z" } ]

Read a single value by key from the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key get <KEY> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

KEY string The key value to get.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



Here is an example that gets the value of the "my-key" key from the KV namespace with binding name MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:key get --binding=MY_KV "my-key" value

Remove a single key value pair from the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:key delete <KEY> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

KEY string The key value to get.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



Below is an example that deletes the key-value pair with key "my-key" from the KV namespace with binding name MY_KV . $ wrangler kv:key delete --binding=MY_KV "my-key" Are you sure you want to delete key "my-key"? [y/n] yes 🌀 Deleting key "my-key" ✨ Success

Manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches. The kv:... commands allow you to manage application data in the Cloudflare network to be accessed from Workers using Workers KV External link icon Open external link . Learn more about using Workers KV with Wrangler in the Workers KV guide .

Write a JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to the given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:bulk put <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

FILENAME string The JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to write to the namespace.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:

[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "test_value" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

KV namespace values can only store strings. In order to save complex a value, stringify it to JSON:

[ { "key" : "test_key" , "value" : "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}" , "expiration_ttl" : 3600 } ]

Here is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:

key string The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.

value string The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.

expiration number The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.

expiration_ttl number The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least 60 seconds.

base64 boolean When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to false .



If both expiration and expiration_ttl are specified for a given key, the API will prefer expiration_ttl .

Here is an example of writing all the key-value pairs found in the allthethingsupload.json file. $ wrangler kv:bulk put --binding=MY_KV allthethingsupload.json 🌀 uploading 1 key value pairs ✨ Success

Delete all keys read from a JSON file within a given namespace.

$ wrangler kv:bulk delete <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]

Exactly one of --binding or --namespace-id is required.

FILENAME string The JSON file containing an array of keys to delete from the namespace.

--binding string The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the wrangler.toml file, to delete.

--namespace-id string The ID of the namespace to delete.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.

--preview boolean Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.



This command takes a JSON file as an argument containing an array of keys to delete. Here is an example of the JSON input:

[ "test_key_1" , "test_key_2" ]

Below is an example of deleting all the keys found in the allthethingsdelete.json file. $ wrangler kv:bulk delete --binding=MY_KV allthethingsdelete.json Are you sure you want to delete all keys in allthethingsdelete.json? [y/n] y 🌀 deleting 1 key value pairs ✨ Success

Manage the secret variables for a Worker.

Create or replace a secret for a Worker.

$ wrangler secret put <NAME> [OPTIONS]

NAME string The variable name for this secret to be accessed in the Worker.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.



You will be prompted to input the secret’s value. For example: $ wrangler secret put FOO Enter a secret value: *** 🌀 Creating the secret for script worker-app ✨ Success! Uploaded secret FOO

The put command can also receive piped input. For example: $ echo "-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY-----

M...==

-----END PRIVATE KEY-----

" | wrangler secret put PRIVATE_KEY

Delete a secret for a Worker.

$ wrangler secret delete <NAME> [OPTIONS]

NAME string The variable name for this secret to be accessed in the Worker.

--env string Perform on a specific environment.



List the names of all the secrets for a Worker.

$ wrangler secret list [OPTIONS]

--env string Perform on a specific environment



Below is an example of listing the secrets for the current Worker. $ wrangler secret list [ { "name": "FOO", "type": "secret_text" } ]

Start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.

$ wrangler tail <NAME> [OPTIONS]

NAME string

--format “json”|“pretty” The format of the log entries.

--status “ok”|“error”|“canceled” Filter by invocation status.

--header string Filter by HTTP header.

--method string Filter by HTTP method.

--sampling-rate number Add a fraction of requests to log sampling rate (between 0 and 1 ).

--search string Filter by a text match in console.log messages.

--ip (string|“self”)[] Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use "self" to show only messages from your own IP.



After starting wrangler tail , you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.

Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth. This will open a login page in your browser and request your account access permissions.

$ wrangler login [OPTIONS]

--scopes-list string List all the available OAuth scopes with descriptions.

--scopes $SCOPES string Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list, for example, $ wrangler login --scopes account:read user:read .



wrangler login uses all the available scopes by default if no flags are provided.

Remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account. This command will invalidate your current OAuth token.

$ wrangler logout

If you are using CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN instead of OAuth, and you can logout by deleting your API token in the Cloudflare dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link .