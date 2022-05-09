Wrangler commands
Wrangler offers a number of commands to manage your Cloudflare Workers.
init- create a skeleton Wrangler project, including the
wrangler.tomlfile.
dev- start a local server for developing your Worker.
publish- publish your Worker to Cloudflare.
kv:namespace- manage Workers KV namespaces.
kv:key- manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.
kv:bulk- manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.
secret- manage the secret variables for a Worker.
tail- start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.
login- authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth.
logout- remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account.
init
Create a skeleton Wrangler project, including the
wrangler.toml file.
$ wrangler init [NAME] [-y / --yes]
NAME
string
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
nameproperty in the generated
wrangler.tomlconfiguration file.
- The name of the Workers project. This is both the directory name and
--yes
boolean
- Answer yes to any prompts for new projects.
dev
Start a local server for developing your Worker.
$ wrangler dev [SCRIPT] [OPTIONS]
SCRIPT
string
- The path to an entry point for your Worker.
--name
string
- Name of the Worker.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--compatibility-date
string
- Date to use for compatibility checks.
--compatibility-flags,
--compatibility-flag
boolean[]
- Flags to use for compatibility checks.
--latest
boolean
- Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.
--ip
string
- IP address to listen on, defaults to
localhost.
- IP address to listen on, defaults to
--port
number
- Port to listen on.
--inspector-port
number
- Port for devtools to connect to.
--routes,
--route
string[]
- Routes to upload.
--host
string
- Host to forward requests to, defaults to the zone of project.
--local-protocol
“http”|“https”
- Protocol to listen to requests on.
--site
string
- Root folder of static assets for Workers Sites.
--site-include
string[]
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.
- Array of
--site-exclude
string[]
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.
- Array of
--upstream-protocol
“http”|“https”
- Protocol to forward requests to host on.
--tsconfig
string
- Path to a custom
tsconfig.jsonfile.
- Path to a custom
--local
boolean
- Run the preview of the Worker directly on your local machine.
--minify
boolean
- Minify the script.
The
wrangler dev command that establishes a connection between
localhost and a Cloudflare server that hosts your Worker in development.
This allows full access to Workers KV, Durable Objects, and more. This is a great way to easily test your Worker while developing.
~/my-worker $ wrangler dev⬣ Listening at http://localhost:8787╭──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╮│ [b] open a browser, [d] open Devtools, [l] turn on local mode, [c] clear console, [x] to exit │╰──────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────────╯
With
wrangler dev running, you can send HTTP requests to
localhost:8787 and your Worker should execute as expected.
You will also see
console.log messages and exceptions appearing in your terminal.
publish
Publish your Worker to Cloudflare.
$ wrangler publish [SCRIPT] [OPTIONS]
SCRIPT
string
- The path to an entry point for your Worker.
--name
string
- Name of the Worker.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--outdir
string
- Path to directory where Wrangler will write the bundled Worker files.
--compatibility-date
string
- Date to use for compatibility checks.
--compatibility-flags,
--compatibility-flag
boolean[]
- Flags to use for compatibility checks.
--latest
boolean
- Use the latest version of the Workers runtime.
--site
string
- Root folder of static assets for Workers Sites.
--site-include
string[]
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Only matched items will be uploaded.
- Array of
--site-exclude
string[]
- Array of
.gitignore-style patterns that match file or directory names from the sites directory. Matched items will not be uploaded.
- Array of
--triggers,
--schedule,
--schedules
string[]
- Cron schedules to attach to the published Worker.
--routes,
--route
string[]
- Routes where this Worker will be published.
--tsconfig
string
- Path to a custom
tsconfig.jsonfile.
- Path to a custom
--minify
boolean
- Minify the bundled script before publishing.
--dry-run
boolean
kv:namespace
Manage Workers KV namespaces.
create
Create a new namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace create <NAMESPACE> [OPTIONS]
NAMESPACE
string
- The name of the new namespace.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace (the
preview_idvalue).
- Interact with a preview namespace (the
list
List all KV namespaces associated with the current account ID.
$ wrangler kv:namespace list
delete
Delete a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:namespace delete [OPTIONS]
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
kv:key
Manage key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace.
put
Write a single key-value pair to a particular namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key put <KEY> [VALUE] [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key to write to.
VALUE
string
- The value to write.
--path
- When defined, the value is loaded from the file at
--pathrather than reading it from the
VALUEargument. This is ideal for security-sensitive operations because it avoids saving keys and values into your terminal history.
- When defined, the value is loaded from the file at
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
--ttl
number
- The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds. This option takes precedence over the
expirationoption.
- The lifetime (in number of seconds) that the key-value pair should exist before expiring. Must be at least
--expiration
number
- The timestamp, in UNIX seconds, indicating when the key-value pair should expire.
list
Output a list of all keys in a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key list [OPTIONS]
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
--prefix
string
- Only list keys that begin with the given prefix.
get
Read a single value by key from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key get <KEY> [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key value to get.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
delete
Remove a single key value pair from the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:key delete <KEY> [OPTIONS]
KEY
string
- The key value to get.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
kv:bulk
Manage multiple key-value pairs within a Workers KV namespace in batches.
put
Write a JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to the given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk put <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]
FILENAME
string
- The JSON file containing an array of key-value pairs to write to the namespace.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
This command takes a JSON file as an argument with a list of key-value pairs to upload. An example of JSON input:
[ { "key": "test_key", "value": "test_value", "expiration_ttl": 3600 }
]
KV namespace values can only store strings. In order to save complex a value, stringify it to JSON:
[ { "key": "test_key", "value": "{\"name\": \"test_value\"}", "expiration_ttl": 3600 }
]
Here is the full schema for key-value entries uploaded via the bulk API:
key
string
- The key’s name. The name may be 512 bytes maximum. All printable, non-whitespace characters are valid.
value
string
- The UTF-8 encoded string to be stored, up to 10 MB in length.
expiration
number
- The time, measured in number of seconds since the UNIX epoch, at which the key should expire.
expiration_ttl
number
- The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
60seconds.
- The number of seconds the document should exist before expiring. Must be at least
base64
boolean
- When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to
false.
- When true, the server will decode the value as base64 before storing it. This is useful for writing values that would otherwise be invalid JSON strings, such as images. Defaults to
delete
Delete all keys read from a JSON file within a given namespace.
$ wrangler kv:bulk delete <FILENAME> [OPTIONS]
FILENAME
string
- The JSON file containing an array of keys to delete from the namespace.
--binding
string
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
wrangler.tomlfile, to delete.
- The binding name of the namespace, as stored in the
--namespace-id
string
- The ID of the namespace to delete.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
--preview
boolean
- Interact with a preview namespace instead of production.
This command takes a JSON file as an argument containing an array of keys to delete. Here is an example of the JSON input:
["test_key_1", "test_key_2"]
secret
Manage the secret variables for a Worker.
put
Create or replace a secret for a Worker.
$ wrangler secret put <NAME> [OPTIONS]
NAME
string
- The variable name for this secret to be accessed in the Worker.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
delete
Delete a secret for a Worker.
$ wrangler secret delete <NAME> [OPTIONS]
NAME
string
- The variable name for this secret to be accessed in the Worker.
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment.
list
List the names of all the secrets for a Worker.
$ wrangler secret list [OPTIONS]
--env
string
- Perform on a specific environment
tail
Start a session to livestream logs from a deployed Worker.
$ wrangler tail <NAME> [OPTIONS]
NAME
string
--format
“json”|“pretty”
- The format of the log entries.
--status
“ok”|“error”|“canceled”
- Filter by invocation status.
--header
string
- Filter by HTTP header.
--method
string
- Filter by HTTP method.
--sampling-rate
number
- Add a fraction of requests to log sampling rate (between
0and
1).
- Add a fraction of requests to log sampling rate (between
--search
string
- Filter by a text match in
console.logmessages.
- Filter by a text match in
--ip
(string|“self”)[]
- Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use
"self"to show only messages from your own IP.
- Filter by the IP address the request originates from. Use
After starting
wrangler tail, you will receive a live feed of console and exception logs for each request your Worker receives.
login
Authorize Wrangler with your Cloudflare account using OAuth. This will open a login page in your browser and request your account access permissions.
$ wrangler login [OPTIONS]
--scopes-list
string
- List all the available OAuth scopes with descriptions.
--scopes $SCOPES
string
- Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list,
for example,
$ wrangler login --scopes account:read user:read.
- Allows to choose your set of OAuth scopes. The set of scopes must be entered in a whitespace-separated list, for example,
logout
Remove Wrangler’s authorization for accessing your account. This command will invalidate your current OAuth token.
$ wrangler logout
If you are using
CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN instead of OAuth, and you can logout by deleting your API token in the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
- Go to Overview > Get your API token in the right-side menu.
- Select the three-dot menu on your Wrangler token.
- Select Delete.