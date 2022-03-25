Enable Logpush to other providers
Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs to a limited set of services providers. However, you can configure Logpush via API.
Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard
Refer to Enable destinations for the list of services you can configure to use with Logpush through the Cloudflare dashboard. Interested in a different service? Take this survey.
Manage via API
The Cloudflare Logpush API allows you to configure and manage jobs via create, retrieve, update, and delete operations (CRUD).
With Logpush, you can create a job to upload logs of the metadata Cloudflare collects in batches as soon as possible to your cloud service provider. The API allows one job per dataset per domain.Only roles with Cloudflare Log Share edit permissions can read and configure Logpush jobs because job configurations may contain sensitive information. Ensure Log Share permissions are enabled, before attempting to read or configure a Logpush job.
To get started:
Set up a storage provider and grant Cloudflare access. Your storage provider may request your Cloudflare API credentials and other information including:
- Email address
- Cloudflare API key
- Zone ID
- Destination access details for your cloud service provider
Configure your Logpush job. For more information on how to configure a Logpush job, refer to Logpush API configuration .