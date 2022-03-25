Enable Logpush to other providers

Cloudflare Logpush supports pushing logs to a limited set of services providers. However, you can configure Logpush via API.

​​ Manage via the Cloudflare dashboard

Refer to Enable destinations for the list of services you can configure to use with Logpush through the Cloudflare dashboard. Interested in a different service? Take this survey External link icon Open external link .

​​ Manage via API

The Cloudflare Logpush API allows you to configure and manage jobs via create, retrieve, update, and delete operations (CRUD).

With Logpush, you can create a job to upload logs of the metadata Cloudflare collects in batches as soon as possible to your cloud service provider. The API allows one job per dataset per domain.

To get started: