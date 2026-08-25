Create an origin rule via API

Overview Basic rule settings Procedure Example requests Required API token permissions

Use the Rulesets API to create origin rules via API.

Basic rule settings

When creating an origin rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to route .

. Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of origin override.

field according to the type of origin override. Deploy the rule to the http_request_origin phase at the zone level.

Procedure

Follow this workflow to create an origin rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_request_origin phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create a zone ruleset operation. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind : zone

: phase: http_request_origin Use the Update a zone ruleset operation to add an origin rule to the list of ruleset rules. Alternatively, include the rule in the Create a zone ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

Make sure your API token has the required permissions to perform the API operations.

Example requests

Example: Add a rule that overrides the Host header of incoming requests and the resolved DNS record The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single origin rule — overriding the Host header of incoming requests and the resolved DNS record — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "hr_app_overrides", "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/hr-app/\")", "description": "Origin rule for the company HR application", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "host_header": "hr-server.example.com", "origin": { "host": "hr-server.example.com" } } } ] }' { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Origin Rules ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute origin rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "hr_app_overrides" , "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "route" , "action_parameters" : { "host_header" : "hr-server.example.com" , "origin" : { "host" : "hr-server.example.com" } }, "expression" : "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \" /hr-app/ \" )" , "description" : "Origin rule for the company HR application" , "last_updated" : "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated" : "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_origin" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Example: Add a rule that overrides the port of incoming requests The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single origin rule — overriding the port of incoming requests — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. The response will contain the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "calendar_app_change_port", "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/team/calendar/\")", "description": "Origin rule for the team calendar application", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "origin": { "port": 8081 } } } ] }' { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Origin Rules ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute origin rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "ref" : "calendar_app_change_port" , "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "route" , "action_parameters" : { "origin" : { "port" : 8081 } }, "expression" : "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \" /team/calendar/ \" )" , "description" : "Origin rule for the team calendar application" , "last_updated" : "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated" : "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_origin" }, "success" : true , "errors" : [], "messages" : [] } Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Example: Add a rule that overrides the SNI value of incoming requests The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( $RULESET_ID ) to a single origin rule — overriding the SNI value of incoming requests addressed at admin.example.com — using the Update a zone ruleset operation. Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Response Compression Write

Config Settings Write

Dynamic URL Redirects Write

Cache Settings Write

Custom Errors Write

Origin Write

Managed headers Write

Zone Transform Rules Write

Mass URL Redirects Write

Magic Firewall Write

L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write

Sanitize Write

Transform Rules Write

Select Configuration Write

Bot Management Write

Zone WAF Write

Account WAF Write

Account Rulesets Write

Logs Write

Logs Write Update a zone ruleset bash curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ $ZONE_ID /rulesets/ $RULESET_ID " \ --request PUT \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "rules": [ { "ref": "override_sni_for_admin", "expression": "http.host eq \"admin.example.com\"", "description": "SNI Override for the admin area", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "sni": { "value": "sni.example.com" } } } ] }' Use the ref field to get stable rule IDs across updates when using Terraform. Adding this field prevents Terraform from recreating the rule on changes. For more information, refer to Troubleshooting in the Terraform documentation.

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage origin rules must have at least the following permission: