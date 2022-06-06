Create an Origin Rule via API
Use the Rulesets API to create Origin Rules via API. Define the route configuration in the
action_parameters field.
When creating a Origin Rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
route.
- Define the parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to the type of origin override.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_request_originphase at the zone level.
Follow this workflow to create an Origin Rule for a given zone via API:
Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_request_originphase at the zone level.
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values:
- kind:
zone
- phase:
http_request_origin
- kind:
Use the Update ruleset method to add an Origin Rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.
Required API token permissions
The API token used in API requests to manage Origin Rules must have at least the following permission:
- Origin > Edit
Examples
Example: Add a rule that overrides the HTTP
Host header
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
<RULESET_ID>) to a single Origin Rule — overriding the HTTP
Host header — using the Update ruleset method:
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"/eu/\")", "description": "My first Origin Rule", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "host_header": "eu_server.example.net" } } ]
}'
The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULESET_ID>", "name": "Origin Rules ruleset", "description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Origin Rules.", "kind": "zone", "version": "2", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "version": "1", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "host_header": "eu_server.example.net" }, "expression": "(http.request.uri.query contains \"/eu/\")", "description": "My first Origin Rule", "last_updated": "2022-06-02T14:42:04.219025Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated": "2022-06-02T14:42:04.219025Z", "phase": "http_request_origin" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
Example: Add a rule that overrides the URL and port of incoming requests
The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset (
<RULESET_ID>) to a single Origin Rule — overriding the URL and port of incoming requests — using the Update ruleset method:
Request
curl -X PUT \"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-H "Content-Type: application/json" \-d '{ "rules": [ { "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/team/calendar/\")", "description": "Origin Rule for the team calendar application", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "origin": { "host": "internalserver.example.com", "port": 9000 } } } ]
}'
The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated.
Response
{ "result": { "id": "<RULESET_ID>", "name": "Origin Rules ruleset", "description": "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Origin Rules.", "kind": "zone", "version": "2", "rules": [ { "id": "<RULE_ID>", "version": "1", "action": "route", "action_parameters": { "origin": { "host": "internalserver.example.com", "port": 9000 } }, "expression": "starts_with(http.request.uri.path, \"/team/calendar/\")", "description": "Origin Rule for the team calendar application", "last_updated": "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z", "ref": "<RULE_REF>" } ], "last_updated": "2022-06-03T14:42:04.219025Z", "phase": "http_request_origin" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}