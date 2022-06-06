Create an Origin Rule via API

Use the Rulesets API to create Origin Rules via API. Define the route configuration in the action_parameters field.

When creating a Origin Rule via API, make sure you:

Set the rule action to route .

. Define the parameters in the action_parameters field according to the type of origin override.

in the field according to the type of origin override. Deploy the rule to the http_request_origin phase at the zone level.

Follow this workflow to create an Origin Rule for a given zone via API:

Use the List existing rulesets method to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_request_origin phase at the zone level. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Create ruleset method with the zone-level endpoint. In the new ruleset properties, set the following values: kind : zone

: phase: http_request_origin Use the Update ruleset method to add an Origin Rule to the list of ruleset rules (check the examples below). Alternatively, include the rule in the Create ruleset request mentioned in the previous step.

​​ Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Origin Rules must have at least the following permission:

Origin > Edit

Example: Add a rule that overrides the HTTP Host header The following example sets the rules of an existing phase ruleset ( <RULESET_ID> ) to a single Origin Rule — overriding the HTTP Host header — using the Update ruleset method: Request curl -X PUT \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/rulesets/<RULESET_ID>" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "rules" : [ { "expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"/eu/\")" , "description" : "My first Origin Rule" , "action" : "route" , "action_parameters" : { "host_header" : "eu_server.example.net" } } ] } ' The response contains the complete definition of the ruleset you updated. Response { "result" : { "id" : "<RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Origin Rules ruleset" , "description" : "Zone-level ruleset that will execute Origin Rules." , "kind" : "zone" , "version" : "2" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "route" , "action_parameters" : { "host_header" : "eu_server.example.net" } , "expression" : "(http.request.uri.query contains \"/eu/\")" , "description" : "My first Origin Rule" , "last_updated" : "2022-06-02T14:42:04.219025Z" , "ref" : "<RULE_REF>" } ] , "last_updated" : "2022-06-02T14:42:04.219025Z" , "phase" : "http_request_origin" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }