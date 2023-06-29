DNSSEC for incoming zone transfers

DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) External link icon Open external link increase security by adding cryptographic signatures to DNS records. When you use multiple providers and Cloudflare is secondary, you have a few options to enable DNSSEC for records served by Cloudflare.

​​ Set up multi-signer DNSSEC

Refer to Set up multi-signer DNSSEC and follow the instructions, considering the note about Cloudflare as Secondary.

​​ Enable DNSSEC for hidden primary setup

If you use Cloudflare secondary nameservers as the only nameservers authoritatively responding to DNS queries, you can enable DNSSEC for your zone by setting a status of active through the Edit DNSSEC Status endpoint.

In this setup, DNSSEC on your pirmary DNS provider does not need to be enabled.

​​ Set up DNSSEC for pre-signed zones

Important: NSEC3 not supported If your primary DNS provider uses NSEC3 instead of NSEC, Cloudflare will fail to serve the pre-signed zone. Authenticated denial of existence is an essential part of DNSSEC ( RFC 7129 External link icon Open external link ) and is only supported by Cloudflare through NSEC.

Your secondary zone in Cloudflare already exists and zone transfers from your primary DNS provider are working correctly.

Your primary DNS provider supports DNSSEC using NSEC records (and not NSEC3).

Your primary DNS provider transfers out DNSSEC related records, such as RRSIG, DNSKEY, and NSEC.

Enable DNSSEC at your primary DNS provider. Use the Edit DNSSEC Status endpoint to enable pre-signed DNSSEC on your Cloudflare secondary zone.

curl --request PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /dnssec \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \ --header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{ "dnssec_presigned":true }'