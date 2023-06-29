Cloudflare Docs
DNS
  5. Cloudflare as Secondary
  6. DNSSEC options

DNSSEC for incoming zone transfers

DNS Security Extensions (DNSSEC) increase security by adding cryptographic signatures to DNS records. When you use multiple providers and Cloudflare is secondary, you have a few options to enable DNSSEC for records served by Cloudflare.

​​ Set up multi-signer DNSSEC

Refer to Set up multi-signer DNSSEC and follow the instructions, considering the note about Cloudflare as Secondary.

​​ Enable DNSSEC for hidden primary setup

If you use Cloudflare secondary nameservers as the only nameservers authoritatively responding to DNS queries, you can enable DNSSEC for your zone by setting a status of active through the Edit DNSSEC Status endpoint.

In this setup, DNSSEC on your pirmary DNS provider does not need to be enabled.

​​ Set up DNSSEC for pre-signed zones

​​ Prerequisites

  • Your secondary zone in Cloudflare already exists and zone transfers from your primary DNS provider are working correctly.
  • Your primary DNS provider supports DNSSEC using NSEC records (and not NSEC3).
  • Your primary DNS provider transfers out DNSSEC related records, such as RRSIG, DNSKEY, and NSEC.

​​ Steps

  1. Enable DNSSEC at your primary DNS provider.
  2. Use the Edit DNSSEC Status endpoint to enable pre-signed DNSSEC on your Cloudflare secondary zone.
curl --request PATCH https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone_id}/dnssec \

--header 'X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>' \

--header 'X-Auth-Key: <KEY>' \

--header 'Content-Type: application/json' \

--data '{
   "dnssec_presigned":true
  }'

  1. Make sure Cloudflare nameservers are added at your registrar. You can see your Cloudflare nameservers on the dashboard by going to DNS > Records.

  2. Make sure there is a DS record added at your registrar. The DS record is obtained from your primary DNS provider (the signer of the zone). The DS record communicates to resolvers that a zone has DNSSEC enabled.