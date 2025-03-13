Customize cipher suites via API
Cipher suites are a combination of ciphers used to negotiate security settings during the SSL/TLS handshake ↗ (and therefore separate from the SSL/TLS protocol).
Note that:
- Cipher suites are used in combination with other SSL/TLS settings.
- You cannot set specific TLS 1.3 ciphers. Instead, you can enable TLS 1.3 for your entire zone and Cloudflare will use all applicable TLS 1.3 cipher suites.
- Each cipher suite also supports a specific algorithm (RSA or ECDSA) so you should consider the algorithms in use by your edge certificates when making your ciphers selection. You can find this information under each certificate listed in SSL/TLS > Edge Certificates ↗.
- It is not possible to configure minimum TLS version nor cipher suites for Cloudflare Pages hostnames.
- If setting up a per-hostname cipher suite customization, make sure that the hostname is specified on the certificate (instead of being covered by a wildcard).
- If you use Windows you might need to adjust the
curlsyntax, refer to Making API calls on Windows for further guidance.
-
Decide which cipher suites you want to specify and which ones you want to disable (meaning they will not be included in your selection).
Below you will find samples covering the recommended ciphers by security level and compliance standards, but you can also refer to the full list of supported ciphers and customize your choice.
-
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and get your Global API Key in My Profile > API Tokens ↗.
-
Get the Zone ID from the Overview page ↗ of the domain you want to specify cipher suites for.
-
Make an API call to either the Edit zone setting endpoint or the Edit TLS setting for hostname endpoint, specifying
ciphersin the URL. List your array of chosen cipher suites in the
valuefield.
Make the following API call with the appropriate
{zone_id},
<EMAIL>, and
<API_KEY>.
Make the following API call with the appropriate
{zone_id},
<EMAIL>, and
<API_KEY>.
Make the following API call with the appropriate
{zone_id},
<EMAIL>, and
<API_KEY>.
Make the following API call with the appropriate
{zone_id},
<EMAIL>, and
<API_KEY>.
To reset to the default cipher suites at zone level, use the Edit zone setting endpoint, specifying
ciphers as the setting name in the URL, and send an empty array in the
value field.
For specific hostname settings, use the Delete TLS setting for hostname endpoint.
For guidance around custom hostnames, refer to TLS settings - Cloudflare for SaaS.
