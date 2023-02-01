Per-hostname authenticated origin pulls

When you enable authenticated origin pulls per hostname, all proxied traffic to the specified hostname is authenticated at the origin web server. Customers can use client certificates from their Private PKI to authenticate connections from Cloudflare.

​​ 1. Upload custom certificate

First, upload a custom certificate following these instructions, but use the /origin_tls_client_auth/hostnames/certificates endpoint.

In the API response, save the certificate id since it is required for the next step.

​​ 2. Enable authenticated origin pulls (globally)

Then, enable authenticated origin pulls as an option for your Cloudflare zone.

Dashboard

API To enable Authenticated Origin Pulls in the dashboard: Log in to your Cloudflare account External link icon Open external link and go to a specific domain. Navigate to SSL/TLS > Origin Server. For Authenticated Origin Pulls, switch the toggle to On. Authenticated Origin Pulls with the API, send a value parameter set to your desired setting ( "on" or "off" ). To enable or disablewith the API, send a PATCH request with theparameter set to your desired setting (or).

​​ 3. Enable authenticated origin pulls for the hostname