Bot tags
bot score to a request.provide more detail about why Cloudflare assigned a
Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings.
Once you enable bot tags, you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).
The following values are examples of what may be present in the
BotTags log field, but not an exhaustive list:
- api
- bing
- googleAds
- googleMedia
- googleImageProxy
- newRelic
- baidu
- apple
- yandex
To enable bot tags, include the
BotTags log field when using our Logpush service.
Currently, bot tags are only available in log fields.
Future work will add more values and extend bot tags to other Cloudflare products.
