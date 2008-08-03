provide more detail about why Cloudflare assigned a bot score to a request.

Use these tags to learn more about your bot traffic and better inform security settings.

Note Bot tags are only available to Enterprise customers who have purchased Bot Management.

Potential values

Once you enable bot tags, you can see more information about bot requests, such as whether a request came from a verified bot (like Bing) or a category of verified bot (like SearchEngine).

The following values are examples of what may be present in the BotTags log field, but not an exhaustive list:

api

google

bing

googleAds

googleMedia

googleImageProxy

pinterest

newRelic

baidu

apple

yandex

To enable bot tags, include the BotTags log field when using our Logpush service.

Limitations

Currently, bot tags are only available in log fields.

Future work will add more values and extend bot tags to other Cloudflare products.