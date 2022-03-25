Create a custom ruleset
Use the Create account ruleset API operation to create a custom ruleset, making sure that you:
- Set the
kindfield to
custom.
- Specify the name of the phase where you want to create the custom ruleset in the
phasefield.
Example
The following request creates a new custom ruleset:
Request
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/rulesets" \-H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \-d '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My First Custom Ruleset", "kind": "custom", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"
}'
The response includes the ruleset ID of the new custom ruleset in the
id field:
Response
{ "result": { "id": "f82ccda3d21f4a02825d3fe45b5e1c10", "name": "Custom Ruleset 1", "description": "My First Custom Ruleset", "kind": "custom", "version": "1", "last_updated": "2021-03-09T10:27:30.636197Z", "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []
}
You can include a list of rules in the custom ruleset creation request. If you have not added any rules, refer to Add rules to a custom ruleset for more information.