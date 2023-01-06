Device profiles

A device profile defines WARP client settings for a specific set of devices in your organization. You can create multiple profiles and apply different settings based on the user’s identity, the device’s location, and other criteria.

​​ Create a new profile

In the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client. In the Profile settings card, select Create profile. Enter any name for the profile. Create rules to define the devices that will use this profile. Learn more about the available Selectors , Operators , and Values . Configure WARP settings for these devices.

At this time, Split Tunnels and Local Domain Fallback can only be modified after you save the profile.

Select Save.

Your profile will appear in the Profile settings list. You can rearrange the profiles in the list according to your desired order of precedence.

​​ Verify settings

To check WARP client settings on a specific device, open a terminal on the device and run:

$ warp-cli settings

Selector Description WARP mode required User email Email address of a user

[email protected] Gateway with WARP User group emails Email address of an IdP group

[email protected] Gateway with WARP User group IDs ID of an IdP group

12jf495bhjd7893ml09o Gateway with WARP User group names Name of an IdP group

developers Gateway with WARP Operating system MacOS Any mode Operating system version OS version specified in Semver format

1.2.0 Any mode Managed network Network location of the device Any mode

​​ Order of precedence

Profiles are evaluated from top to bottom as shown in the UI and follows the first match principle — once a device matches a profile, evaluation stops and no subsequent profiles can override the decision.

The Default setting profile is always at the bottom of the list, meaning that it will only apply if the device does not match any of the previous profiles. If you make another custom profile the default, all settings will be copied over into the Default setting profile.