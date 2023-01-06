Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare Zero Trust
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare Zero Trust on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Device profiles

A device profile defines WARP client settings for a specific set of devices in your organization. You can create multiple profiles and apply different settings based on the user’s identity, the device’s location, and other criteria.

​​ Create a new profile

  1. In the Zero Trust dashboard, go to Settings > WARP Client.
  2. In the Profile settings card, select Create profile.
  3. Enter any name for the profile.
  4. Create rules to define the devices that will use this profile. Learn more about the available Selectors, Operators, and Values.
  5. Configure WARP settings for these devices.
  1. Select Save.

Your profile will appear in the Profile settings list. You can rearrange the profiles in the list according to your desired order of precedence.

​​ Verify settings

To check WARP client settings on a specific device, open a terminal on the device and run:

$ warp-cli settings

​​ Selectors

SelectorDescriptionWARP mode required
User emailEmail address of a user
[email protected]		Gateway with WARP
User group emailsEmail address of an IdP group
[email protected]		Gateway with WARP
User group IDsID of an IdP group
12jf495bhjd7893ml09o		Gateway with WARP
User group namesName of an IdP group
developers		Gateway with WARP
Operating systemMacOSAny mode
Operating system versionOS version specified in Semver format
1.2.0		Any mode
Managed networkNetwork location of the deviceAny mode

​​ Order of precedence

Profiles are evaluated from top to bottom as shown in the UI and follows the first match principle — once a device matches a profile, evaluation stops and no subsequent profiles can override the decision.

The Default setting profile is always at the bottom of the list, meaning that it will only apply if the device does not match any of the previous profiles. If you make another custom profile the default, all settings will be copied over into the Default setting profile.