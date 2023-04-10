Add CAA records

A Certificate Authority Authorization (CAA) DNS record specifies which certificate authorities (CAs) are allowed to issue certificates for a domain. This record reduces the chance of unauthorized certificate issuance and promotes standardization across your organization.



For additional security, set up Certificate Transparency Monitoring as well. Note For more technical details about CAA records, refer to the introductory blog post External link icon Open external link .

​​ Who should create CAA records?

You should create CAA records in Cloudflare if each of the following is true:

You uploaded your own custom origin server certificate (not provisioned by Cloudflare).

That certificate was issued by a CA (not self-signed).

Your domain is on a full setup (not a CNAME setup ).

​​ CAA records added by Cloudflare

If you have AMP Real URL enabled, Cloudflare automatically adds CAA records for each of our CA providers when necessary.

If Cloudflare has automatically added CAA records on your behalf, these records will not appear in the Cloudflare dashboard. However, if you run a command line query using dig , you can see any existing CAA records, including those added by Cloudflare (replacing example.com with your own domain on Cloudflare):

➜ ~ dig example.com caa +short 0 issue "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes" 0 issuewild "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes" 0 issue "sectigo.com" 0 issuewild "sectigo.com" 0 issue "letsencrypt.org" 0 issuewild "letsencrypt.org" 0 issue "pki.goog; cansignhttpexchanges=yes" 0 issuewild "pki.goog; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"

​​ Create CAA records

Create a CAA record for each Certificate Authority (CA) that you plan to use for your domain.

Dashboard

API To add a CAA record in the dashboard, Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account and application. Go to DNS > Records. Select Add record. For Type, select CAA. For Name, type your domain. Choose a Tag, which specifies the behavior associated with the record. For CA domain name, enter the CA name. Select Save. Repeat for each CA associated with your domain. To create a CAA record via the API, use this POST endpoint

Once you have finished creating all the records, you can review them in the list of records appearing under the DNS Records panel.