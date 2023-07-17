Update cloudflared
Updates will cause
cloudflared to restart which will impact traffic currently being served. You can perform zero-downtime upgrades by using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer product or by using multiple
cloudflared instances.
Remotely-managed tunnels
To update
cloudflared for a tunnel created through the dashboard:
Run the following command:
PS C:\> cloudflared update
This updates
cloudflared and automatically restarts the service.
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
$ brew upgrade cloudflared
- Restart the service:
$ sudo launchctl stop com.cloudflare.cloudflared
$ sudo launchctl unload /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist
$ sudo launchctl load /Library/LaunchDaemons/com.cloudflare.cloudflared.plist
$ sudo launchctl start com.cloudflare.cloudflared
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
$ curl -L --output cloudflared.deb https://github.com/cloudflare/cloudflared/releases/latest/download/cloudflared-linux-amd64.deb && sudo dpkg -i cloudflared.deb
- Restart the service:
$ sudo systemctl restart cloudflared.service
- Update the
cloudflaredpackage:
$ sudo yum update cloudflared
- Restart the service:
$ sudo systemctl restart cloudflared.service
- In Zero Trust, go to Access > Tunnels.
- Select your tunnel and select Configure.
- Select Docker and copy the installation command shown in the dashboard.
- Paste this command into a terminal window.
This creates a new container from the latest
cloudflared image. You can now delete the old container.
Locally-managed tunnels
If you installed
cloudflared from GitHub binaries or from source, run the following command:
$ cloudflared update
If you installed
cloudflared with a package manager, you must update it using the same package manager. On Linux, you can check if
cloudflared is owned by a package manager by running
ls -la /usr/local/etc/cloudflared/ and looking for
.installedFromPackageManager in the output.
Update with Cloudflare Load Balancer
You can update
cloudflared without downtime by using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer product with your Cloudflare Tunnel deployment.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- Add the address of the new instance of
cloudflaredinto your Load Balancer pool as priority 2.
- Swap the priority such that the new instance is now priority 1 and monitor to confirm traffic is being served.
- Once confirmed, you can remove the older version from the Load Balancer pool.
Update with multiple
cloudflared instances
If you are not using Cloudflare’s Load Balancer, you can use multiple instances of
cloudflared to update without the risk of downtime.
- Install a new instance of
cloudflaredand create a new Tunnel.
- Configure the instance to point traffic to the same locally-available service as your current, active instance of
cloudflared.
- In the Cloudflare DNS dashboard, replace the address of the current instance of
cloudflaredwith the address of the new instance. Save the record.
- Remove the now-inactive instance of
cloudflared.
Run multiple instances in Windows
Windows systems require services to have a unique name and display name. You can run multiple instances of
cloudflared by creating
cloudflared services with unique names.
- Install and configure
cloudflared.
- Next, create a service with a unique name and point to the
cloudflaredexecutable and configuration file.
sc.exe create <unique-name> binPath='<path-to-exe>' --config '<path-to-config>' displayname="Unique Name"
Proceed to create additional services with unique names.
You can now start each unique service.
sc.exe start <unique-name>