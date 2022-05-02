Use a Cloudflare IP

In addition to using Magic Transit with your own IP address, you can use Magic Transit with a Cloudflare-managed IP address. This option is helpful for users who do not meet the /24 prefix length requirements or who want to protect a smaller network.

To protect your network using a Cloudflare IP address, contact your account manager. After you receiving your IP address, you will need to:

Create a GRE tunnel

Set up static routes

Configure health checks

Confirm tunnel and endpoint health checks were properly configured

Update your infrastructure at your own pace to use the allocated Cloudflare IPs

When you use a Cloudflare-managed IP space, you can skip the steps for providing an LOA and advertising your prefixes that are associated with bringing your own IP.