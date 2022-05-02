Cloudflare Docs
Magic-Transit
Magic Transit
Magic Transit
Use a Cloudflare IP

In addition to using Magic Transit with your own IP address, you can use Magic Transit with a Cloudflare-managed IP address. This option is helpful for users who do not meet the /24 prefix length requirements or who want to protect a smaller network.

To protect your network using a Cloudflare IP address, contact your account manager. After you receiving your IP address, you will need to:

When you use a Cloudflare-managed IP space, you can skip the steps for providing an LOA and advertising your prefixes that are associated with bringing your own IP.