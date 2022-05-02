Use a Cloudflare IP
In addition to using Magic Transit with your own IP address, you can use Magic Transit with a Cloudflare-managed IP address. This option is helpful for users who do not meet the /24 prefix length requirements or who want to protect a smaller network.
To protect your network using a Cloudflare IP address, contact your account manager. After you receiving your IP address, you will need to:
- Create a GRE tunnel
- Set up static routes
- Configure health checks
- Confirm tunnel and endpoint health checks were properly configured
- Update your infrastructure at your own pace to use the allocated Cloudflare IPs
When you use a Cloudflare-managed IP space, you can skip the steps for providing an LOA and advertising your prefixes that are associated with bringing your own IP.