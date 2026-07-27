Wrangler API

Wrangler offers APIs to programmatically interact with your Cloudflare Workers.
createTestHarness- Start one or more Workers for integration tests in any Node.js test runner.
experimental_generateTypes- Generate TypeScript type definitions from your Worker configuration.
unstable_startWorker- Start a server for running integration tests against your Worker.
unstable_dev- Start a server for running either end-to-end (e2e) or integration tests against your Worker.
getPlatformProxy- Get proxies and values for emulating the Cloudflare Workers platform in a Node.js process.
createTestHarness() starts one or more Workers for integration tests from any Node.js test runner. It runs production build output from Wrangler configuration files, Vite-generated configuration files, or inline Wrangler configuration objects. The API wraps Miniflare and provides methods for dispatching requests and scheduled events.
For setup guidance and examples, refer to Integration test harness.
options
objectoptional
-
Test harness options. If you call
createTestHarness()without options, call
server.update(options)before
server.listen().
root
stringoptional
Base directory used to resolve relative Worker configuration paths. Defaults to
process.cwd().
workers
WorkerInput[]
Workers to run in the test server. The first Worker is the primary Worker.
-
Each
WorkerInput can load a Worker from a Wrangler configuration file:
Configuration file inputs support these fields:
configPath
string | URL
- Path to a Wrangler configuration file. Relative paths resolve from
root.
- Path to a Wrangler configuration file. Relative paths resolve from
env
stringoptional
- Wrangler environment to load from the configuration file.
vars
Record<string, Json>optional
- Test-only variables that override variables from the Wrangler configuration file.
secrets
Record<string, string>optional
- Test-only secrets that override values loaded from
.dev.varsand
.envfiles.
- Test-only secrets that override values loaded from
bindingOverrides
Record<string, string>optional
- Test-only service binding overrides. Keys are binding names in this Worker's environment. Values are Worker names in this test harness.
Each
WorkerInput can also use
config to provide an inline Wrangler configuration object:
createTestHarness() returns a
TestHarness object with these methods:
listen()
Promise<{ url: URL }>
- Starts the server and returns its current URL. Repeated calls return the same session until the server is closed or reset.
fetch(input, init)
Promise<Response>
- Dispatches a fetch request through the server. Relative URLs resolve against the current server URL. Absolute URLs follow the configured Worker routes and fall back to the primary Worker.
getWorker(name?)
WorkerHandle
- Returns a handle for dispatching events directly to a Worker. When no name is provided, this returns the primary Worker.
getLogs()
WorkerdStructuredLog[]
- Returns captured Workers runtime logs since the current server session started or
clearLogs()was last called.
- Returns captured Workers runtime logs since the current server session started or
clearLogs()
void
- Clears captured Workers runtime logs.
debug()
void
- Prints a diagnostic timeline for this test server, including server events and captured Workers runtime logs. This is useful in a test runner failure or cleanup hook.
update(optionsOrUpdater)
Promise<void>
- Updates the server configuration with a
TestHarnessOptionsobject or a function that receives the current options and returns the next options. If the server has not started yet, this configures the options used by
listen(). If the server is running, this reloads the running Workers. Updating the number of Workers in a running server is not supported.
- Updates the server configuration with a
reset()
Promise<void>
- Restores the server to the options used when the current session first started. Storage is recreated, and the server URL may change after reset.
close()
Promise<void>
- Stops the server and releases all runtime resources.
getWorker(name?) returns a
WorkerHandle object with these methods:
fetch(input, init)
Promise<Response>
- Dispatches a fetch event directly to this Worker.
scheduled(options)
Promise<{ outcome: "ok" | "canceled" | "exception"; noRetry: boolean }>
- Dispatches a scheduled event directly to this Worker.
getEnv()
Promise<Env>
- Returns the full environment object configured for this Worker, including variables, secrets, and bindings.
getExport()
Promise<Service<Module['default']>>
- Returns the default Worker export, including RPC methods.
applyD1Migrations(bindingName)
Promise<void>
- Applies local D1 migration files that have not already run to a D1 binding on this Worker.
getDurableObjectStorage(classNameOrBindingName, options)
Promise<DurableObjectStorageHandle>
- Returns SQL storage access for a Durable Object instance.
introspectWorkflow(bindingName)
Promise<WorkflowIntrospector>
- Creates an introspector for Workflow instances created after this method is called.
introspectWorkflowInstance(bindingName, instanceId)
Promise<WorkflowInstanceIntrospector>
- Creates an introspector for a specific Workflow instance.
This example uses the Node.js built-in test runner:
Generate TypeScript type definitions from your Worker configuration. This API uses the same core logic as the
wrangler types CLI command, so outputs stay aligned between the CLI and programmatic API.
Unlike the CLI command,
experimental_generateTypes does not write to disk automatically. Instead, it returns the generated type content as structured strings for you to handle as needed.
options
objectoptional
-
Optional options object mirroring the
wrangler typesCLI flags:
-
config
string | string[]
Path to the Wrangler configuration file to use. Can be an array for multi-config type resolution.
-
env
string
Name of the Wrangler environment to generate types for.
-
envFile
string[]
Paths to
.envfiles to load when inferring local variables and secrets.
-
envInterface
string
Name of the generated environment interface. Defaults to
Env.
-
includeEnv
boolean
Whether to include environment and bindings types in the output. Defaults to
true.
-
includeRuntime
boolean
Whether to include runtime types in the output. Defaults to
true.
-
path
string
Path to the declaration file for generated types. Defaults to
worker-configuration.d.ts.
-
strictVars
boolean
Whether to generate strict literal and union types for variables. Defaults to
true.
-
-
experimental_generateTypes() returns a
Promise resolving to an object containing the following fields:
-
content
string
- Combined formatted output containing all generated sections, including headers and both env and runtime types.
-
env
string | null
- Generated environment and bindings types, or
nullwhen env types are excluded.
- Generated environment and bindings types, or
-
path
string
- Target declaration file path associated with this generation run.
-
runtime
string | null
- Generated runtime types, or
nullwhen runtime types are excluded.
- Generated runtime types, or
You can use
experimental_generateTypes to generate types programmatically and write them to disk yourself, or pass them to other tools:
To generate only env types without runtime types:
To generate types for a specific environment with a custom interface name:
This API exposes the internals of Wrangler's dev server, and allows you to customise how it runs. For example, you could use
unstable_startWorker() to run integration tests against your Worker. This example uses
node:test, but should apply to any testing framework:
Start an HTTP server for testing your Worker.
Once called,
unstable_dev will return a
fetch() function for invoking your Worker without needing to know the address or port, as well as a
stop() function to shut down the HTTP server.
By default,
unstable_dev will perform integration tests against a local server. If you wish to perform an e2e test against a preview Worker, pass
local: false in the
options object when calling the
unstable_dev() function. Note that e2e tests can be significantly slower than integration tests.
script
string
- A string containing a path to your Worker script, relative to your Worker project's root directory.
options
objectoptional
- Optional options object containing
wrangler devconfiguration settings.
- Include an
experimentalobject inside
optionsto access experimental features such as
disableExperimentalWarning.
- Set
disableExperimentalWarningto
trueto disable Wrangler's warning about using
unstable_prefixed APIs.
- Set
- Optional options object containing
unstable_dev() returns an object containing the following methods:
-
fetch()
Promise<Response>
-
stop()
Promise<void>
- Shuts down the dev server.
When initiating each test suite, use a
beforeAll() function to start
unstable_dev(). The
beforeAll() function is used to minimize overhead: starting the dev server takes a few hundred milliseconds, starting and stopping for each individual test adds up quickly, slowing your tests down.
In each test case, call
await worker.fetch(), and check that the response is what you expect.
To wrap up a test suite, call
await worker.stop() in an
afterAll function.
You can test Workers that call other Workers. In the below example, we refer to the Worker that calls other Workers as the parent Worker, and the Worker being called as a child Worker.
If you shut down the child Worker prematurely, the parent Worker will not know the child Worker exists and your tests will fail.
The
getPlatformProxy function provides a way to obtain an object containing proxies (to local
workerd bindings) and emulations of Cloudflare Workers specific values, allowing the emulation of such in a Node.js process.
One general use case for getting a platform proxy is for emulating bindings in applications targeting Workers, but running outside the Workers runtime (for example, framework local development servers running in Node.js), or for testing purposes (for example, ensuring code properly interacts with a type of binding).
options
objectoptional
- Optional options object containing preferences for the bindings:
-
environmentstring
The environment to use.
-
configPathstring
The path to the config file to use.
If no path is specified, the default behavior is to search from the current directory up the filesystem for a Wrangler configuration file to use.
Note: this field is optional but if a path is specified it must point to a valid file on the filesystem.
-
persistboolean |
{ path: string }
Indicates if and where to persist the bindings data. If
trueor
undefined, defaults to the same location used by Wrangler, so data can be shared between it and the caller. If
false, no data is persisted to or read from the filesystem.
Note: If you use
wrangler's
--persist-tooption, note that this option adds a subdirectory called
v3under the hood while
getPlatformProxy's
persistdoes not. For example, if you run
wrangler dev --persist-to ./my-directory, to reuse the same location using
getPlatformProxy, you will have to specify:
persist: { path: "./my-directory/v3" }.
remoteBindingsboolean optional (default: `true`)
Whether or not remote bindings should be enabled.
-
- Optional options object containing preferences for the bindings:
getPlatformProxy() returns a
Promise resolving to an object containing the following fields.
-
env
Record<string, unknown>
- Object containing proxies to bindings that can be used in the same way as production bindings. This matches the shape of the
envobject passed as the second argument to modules-format workers. These proxy to binding implementations run inside
workerd.
- TypeScript Tip:
getPlatformProxy<Env>()is a generic function. You can pass the shape of the bindings record as a type argument to get proper types without
unknownvalues.
- Object containing proxies to bindings that can be used in the same way as production bindings. This matches the shape of the
-
cfIncomingRequestCfProperties read-only
- Mock of the
Request's
cfproperty, containing data similar to what you would see in production.
- Mock of the
-
ctxobject
- Mock object containing implementations of the
waitUntiland
passThroughOnExceptionfunctions that do nothing.
- Mock object containing implementations of the
-
cachesobject
- Emulation of the Workers
cachesruntime API.
- For the time being, all cache operations do nothing. A more accurate emulation will be made available soon.
- Emulation of the Workers
-
dispose()() =>
Promise<void>
- Terminates the underlying
workerdprocess.
- Call this after the platform proxy is no longer required by the program. If you are running a long running process (such as a dev server) that can indefinitely make use of the proxy, you do not need to call this function.
- Terminates the underlying
The
getPlatformProxy function uses bindings found in the Wrangler configuration file. For example, if you have an environment variable configuration set up in the Wrangler configuration file:
You can access the bindings by importing
getPlatformProxy like this:
To access the value of the
MY_VARIABLE binding add the following to your code:
This will print the following output:
MY_VARIABLE = test.
All supported bindings found in your Wrangler configuration file are available to you via
env.
The bindings supported by
getPlatformProxy are:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
To use a Durable Object binding with
getPlatformProxy, always specify a
script_name.
For example, you might have the following binding in a Wrangler configuration file read by
getPlatformProxy.
You will need to declare your Durable Object
"MyDurableObject"in another Worker, called
external-do-workerin this example.
That Worker also needs a Wrangler configuration file that looks like this:
If you are not using RPC with your Durable Object, you can run a separate Wrangler dev session alongside your framework development server.
Otherwise, you can build your application and run both Workers in the same Wrangler dev session.
If you are using Pages run:
npx wrangler pages dev -c path/to/pages/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
yarn wrangler pages dev -c path/to/pages/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
pnpm wrangler pages dev -c path/to/pages/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
If you are using Workers with Assets run:
npx wrangler dev -c path/to/workers-assets/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
yarn wrangler dev -c path/to/workers-assets/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
pnpm wrangler dev -c path/to/workers-assets/wrangler.jsonc -c path/to/external-do-worker/wrangler.jsonc
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