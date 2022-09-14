Wrangler API
Wrangler offers an experimental API to programmatically manage your Cloudflare Workers.
unstable_dev- Start a local server for running integration tests against your Worker.
unstable_dev
Start a local HTTP server for testing your Worker.
Once called,
unstable_dev will return a
fetch() function for invoking your Worker without needing to know the address or port, as well as a
stop() function to shut down the HTTP server.
Constructor
const worker = await unstable_dev(script, options, apiOptions)
Parameters
script
string
- A string containing a path to your Worker script, relative to your Worker project’s root directory.
options
object
- Optional options object containing
wrangler devconfiguration settings.
- Optional options object containing
apiOptions
object
- Optional API options object containing
disableExperimentalWarning. Set
disableExperimentalWarningto true to disable Wrangler’s warning about using
unstable_prefixed APIs.
- Optional API options object containing
Return Type
unstable_dev() returns an object containing the following methods:
fetch()
Promise<Response>
- Send a request to your Worker. Returns a Promise that resolves with a
Responseobject.
- Send a request to your Worker. Returns a Promise that resolves with a
stop()
Promise<void>
- Shuts down the dev server.
Usage
When initiating each test suite, use a
beforeAll() function to start
unstable_dev(). The
beforeAll() function is used to minimize overhead: starting the dev server takes a few hundred milliseconds, starting and stopping for each individual test adds up quickly, slowing your tests down.
In each test case, call
await worker.fetch(), and check that the response is what you expect.
To wrap up a test suite, call
await worker.stop() in an
afterAll function.
src/index.test.js
const { unstable_dev } = require("wrangler");
describe("Worker", () => { let worker;
beforeAll(async () => { worker = await unstable_dev( "src/index.js", {}, { disableExperimentalWarning: true } ); });
afterAll(async () => { await worker.stop(); });
it("should return Hello World", async () => { const resp = await worker.fetch(); if (resp) { const text = await resp.text(); expect(text).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`"Hello World!"`); } });
});
src/index.test.ts
import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler";
import type { UnstableDevWorker } from "wrangler";
describe("Worker", () => { let worker: UnstableDevWorker;
beforeAll(async () => { worker = await unstable_dev( "src/index.ts", {}, { disableExperimentalWarning: true } ); });
afterAll(async () => { await worker.stop(); });
it("should return Hello World", async () => { const resp = await worker.fetch(); if (resp) { const text = await resp.text(); expect(text).toMatchInlineSnapshot(`"Hello World!"`); } });
});