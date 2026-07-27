Wrangler API

API

Overview createTestHarness Syntax Parameters Return type Usage experimental_generateTypes Syntax Parameters Return Type Usage unstable_startWorker unstable_dev Constructor Parameters Return Type Usage getPlatformProxy Syntax Parameters Return Type Usage Supported bindings

Wrangler offers APIs to programmatically interact with your Cloudflare Workers.

createTestHarness - Start one or more Workers for integration tests in any Node.js test runner.

- Start one or more Workers for integration tests in any Node.js test runner. experimental_generateTypes - Generate TypeScript type definitions from your Worker configuration.

- Generate TypeScript type definitions from your Worker configuration. unstable_startWorker - Start a server for running integration tests against your Worker.

- Start a server for running integration tests against your Worker. unstable_dev - Start a server for running either end-to-end (e2e) or integration tests against your Worker.

- Start a server for running either end-to-end (e2e) or integration tests against your Worker. getPlatformProxy - Get proxies and values for emulating the Cloudflare Workers platform in a Node.js process.

createTestHarness

createTestHarness() starts one or more Workers for integration tests from any Node.js test runner. It runs production build output from Wrangler configuration files, Vite-generated configuration files, or inline Wrangler configuration objects. The API wraps Miniflare and provides methods for dispatching requests and scheduled events.

For setup guidance and examples, refer to Integration test harness.

Syntax

import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness (options); import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness (options);

Parameters

options object optional Test harness options. If you call createTestHarness() without options, call server.update(options) before server.listen() . root string optional Base directory used to resolve relative Worker configuration paths. Defaults to process.cwd() . workers WorkerInput[] Workers to run in the test server. The first Worker is the primary Worker.



Each WorkerInput can load a Worker from a Wrangler configuration file:

const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { configPath: "./wrangler.web.jsonc" }, { configPath: "./wrangler.api.jsonc" }, ], }); const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { configPath: "./wrangler.web.jsonc" }, { configPath: "./wrangler.api.jsonc" }, ], });

Configuration file inputs support these fields:

configPath string | URL Path to a Wrangler configuration file. Relative paths resolve from root .

env string optional Wrangler environment to load from the configuration file.

vars Record<string, Json> optional Test-only variables that override variables from the Wrangler configuration file.

secrets Record<string, string> optional Test-only secrets that override values loaded from .dev.vars and .env files.

bindingOverrides Record<string, string> optional Test-only service binding overrides. Keys are binding names in this Worker's environment. Values are Worker names in this test harness.



Each WorkerInput can also use config to provide an inline Wrangler configuration object:

const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { config: { name: "api-worker" , main: "src/api.ts" , compatibility_date: "YYYY-MM-DD" , }, }, ], }); const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { config: { name: "api-worker" , main: "src/api.ts" , compatibility_date: "YYYY-MM-DD" , }, }, ], });

Return type

createTestHarness() returns a TestHarness object with these methods:

listen() Promise<{ url: URL }> Starts the server and returns its current URL. Repeated calls return the same session until the server is closed or reset.

fetch(input, init) Promise<Response> Dispatches a fetch request through the server. Relative URLs resolve against the current server URL. Absolute URLs follow the configured Worker routes and fall back to the primary Worker.

getWorker(name?) WorkerHandle Returns a handle for dispatching events directly to a Worker. When no name is provided, this returns the primary Worker.

getLogs() WorkerdStructuredLog[] Returns captured Workers runtime logs since the current server session started or clearLogs() was last called.

clearLogs() void Clears captured Workers runtime logs.

debug() void Prints a diagnostic timeline for this test server, including server events and captured Workers runtime logs. This is useful in a test runner failure or cleanup hook.

update(optionsOrUpdater) Promise<void> Updates the server configuration with a TestHarnessOptions object or a function that receives the current options and returns the next options. If the server has not started yet, this configures the options used by listen() . If the server is running, this reloads the running Workers. Updating the number of Workers in a running server is not supported.

reset() Promise<void> Restores the server to the options used when the current session first started. Storage is recreated, and the server URL may change after reset.

close() Promise<void> Stops the server and releases all runtime resources.



getWorker(name?) returns a WorkerHandle object with these methods:

fetch(input, init) Promise<Response> Dispatches a fetch event directly to this Worker.

scheduled(options) Promise<{ outcome: "ok" | "canceled" | "exception"; noRetry: boolean }> Dispatches a scheduled event directly to this Worker.

getEnv() Promise<Env> Returns the full environment object configured for this Worker, including variables, secrets, and bindings.

getExport() Promise<Service<Module['default']>> Returns the default Worker export, including RPC methods.

applyD1Migrations(bindingName) Promise<void> Applies local D1 migration files that have not already run to a D1 binding on this Worker.

getDurableObjectStorage(classNameOrBindingName, options) Promise<DurableObjectStorageHandle> Returns SQL storage access for a Durable Object instance.

introspectWorkflow(bindingName) Promise<WorkflowIntrospector> Creates an introspector for Workflow instances created after this method is called.

introspectWorkflowInstance(bindingName, instanceId) Promise<WorkflowInstanceIntrospector> Creates an introspector for a specific Workflow instance.



Usage

This example uses the Node.js built-in test runner:

import assert from "node:assert/strict" ; import { after, afterEach, before, describe, test } from "node:test" ; import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { configPath: "./wrangler.web.jsonc" }, { configPath: "./wrangler.api.jsonc" }, ], }); const apiWorker = server. getWorker ( "api-worker" ); describe ( "Worker" , () => { before ( async () => { await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { await server. reset (); }); after ( async () => { await server. close (); }); test ( "dispatches through configured routes" , async () => { const response = await server. fetch ( "http://example.com/users/123" ); assert. equal (response.status, 200 ); }); test ( "calls a specific Worker directly" , async () => { const response = await apiWorker. fetch ( "http://api.example.com/v1/users/123" , ); assert. equal (response.status, 200 ); }); test ( "triggers a scheduled handler" , async () => { const result = await apiWorker. scheduled ({ cron: "0 0 * * *" , scheduledTime: new Date (), }); assert. equal (result.outcome, "ok" ); }); }); import assert from "node:assert/strict" ; import { after, afterEach, before, describe, test } from "node:test" ; import { createTestHarness } from "wrangler" ; const server = createTestHarness ({ workers: [ { configPath: "./wrangler.web.jsonc" }, { configPath: "./wrangler.api.jsonc" }, ], }); const apiWorker = server. getWorker ( "api-worker" ); describe ( "Worker" , () => { before ( async () => { await server. listen (); }); afterEach ( async () => { await server. reset (); }); after ( async () => { await server. close (); }); test ( "dispatches through configured routes" , async () => { const response = await server. fetch ( "http://example.com/users/123" ); assert. equal (response.status, 200 ); }); test ( "calls a specific Worker directly" , async () => { const response = await apiWorker. fetch ( "http://api.example.com/v1/users/123" , ); assert. equal (response.status, 200 ); }); test ( "triggers a scheduled handler" , async () => { const result = await apiWorker. scheduled ({ cron: "0 0 * * *" , scheduledTime: new Date (), }); assert. equal (result.outcome, "ok" ); }); });

Generate TypeScript type definitions from your Worker configuration. This API uses the same core logic as the wrangler types CLI command, so outputs stay aligned between the CLI and programmatic API.

Unlike the CLI command, experimental_generateTypes does not write to disk automatically. Instead, it returns the generated type content as structured strings for you to handle as needed.

Note The experimental_generateTypes() function has an experimental_ prefix because the API is experimental and may change in the future.

Syntax

import { experimental_generateTypes } from "wrangler" ; const result = await experimental_generateTypes (options);

Parameters

options object optional Optional options object mirroring the wrangler types CLI flags: config string | string[] Path to the Wrangler configuration file to use. Can be an array for multi-config type resolution. env string Name of the Wrangler environment to generate types for. envFile string[] Paths to .env files to load when inferring local variables and secrets. envInterface string Name of the generated environment interface. Defaults to Env . includeEnv boolean Whether to include environment and bindings types in the output. Defaults to true . includeRuntime boolean Whether to include runtime types in the output. Defaults to true . path string Path to the declaration file for generated types. Defaults to worker-configuration.d.ts . strictVars boolean Whether to generate strict literal and union types for variables. Defaults to true .



Return Type

experimental_generateTypes() returns a Promise resolving to an object containing the following fields:

content string Combined formatted output containing all generated sections, including headers and both env and runtime types.

env string | null Generated environment and bindings types, or null when env types are excluded.

path string Target declaration file path associated with this generation run.

runtime string | null Generated runtime types, or null when runtime types are excluded.



Usage

You can use experimental_generateTypes to generate types programmatically and write them to disk yourself, or pass them to other tools:

import { experimental_generateTypes } from "wrangler" ; import * as fs from "node:fs" ; const result = await experimental_generateTypes ({ config: "wrangler.json" , includeRuntime: true , includeEnv: true , }); // Write the combined content to the path specified in options fs. writeFileSync (result.path, result.content, "utf-8" );

To generate only env types without runtime types:

const result = await experimental_generateTypes ({ includeRuntime: false , });

To generate types for a specific environment with a custom interface name:

const result = await experimental_generateTypes ({ env: "staging" , envInterface: "StagingEnv" , path: "./types/staging.d.ts" , });

Caution unstable_startWorker() is deprecated. Cloudflare recommends createTestHarness() for integration testing. To start a development server programmatically, use the Vite createServer() ↗ API with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

This API exposes the internals of Wrangler's dev server, and allows you to customise how it runs. For example, you could use unstable_startWorker() to run integration tests against your Worker. This example uses node:test , but should apply to any testing framework:

import assert from "node:assert" ; import test, { after, before, describe } from "node:test" ; import { unstable_startWorker } from "wrangler" ; describe ( "worker" , () => { let worker; before ( async () => { worker = await unstable_startWorker ({ config: "wrangler.json" }); }); test ( "hello world" , async () => { assert. strictEqual ( await ( await worker. fetch ( "http://example.com" )). text (), "Hello world" , ); }); after ( async () => { await worker. dispose (); }); });

Caution unstable_dev() is deprecated. Cloudflare recommends createTestHarness() for integration testing. To start a development server programmatically, use the Vite createServer() ↗ API with the Cloudflare Vite plugin.

Start an HTTP server for testing your Worker.

Once called, unstable_dev will return a fetch() function for invoking your Worker without needing to know the address or port, as well as a stop() function to shut down the HTTP server.

By default, unstable_dev will perform integration tests against a local server. If you wish to perform an e2e test against a preview Worker, pass local: false in the options object when calling the unstable_dev() function. Note that e2e tests can be significantly slower than integration tests.

Constructor

const worker = await unstable_dev (script, options);

Parameters

script string A string containing a path to your Worker script, relative to your Worker project's root directory.

options object optional Optional options object containing wrangler dev configuration settings. Include an experimental object inside options to access experimental features such as disableExperimentalWarning . Set disableExperimentalWarning to true to disable Wrangler's warning about using unstable_ prefixed APIs.



Return Type

unstable_dev() returns an object containing the following methods:

fetch() Promise<Response> Send a request to your Worker. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Response object. Refer to Fetch .

stop() Promise<void> Shuts down the dev server.



Usage

When initiating each test suite, use a beforeAll() function to start unstable_dev() . The beforeAll() function is used to minimize overhead: starting the dev server takes a few hundred milliseconds, starting and stopping for each individual test adds up quickly, slowing your tests down.

In each test case, call await worker.fetch() , and check that the response is what you expect.

To wrap up a test suite, call await worker.stop() in an afterAll function.

Single Worker example

const { unstable_dev } = require ( "wrangler" ); describe ( "Worker" , () => { let worker; beforeAll ( async () => { worker = await unstable_dev ( "src/index.js" , { experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); }); afterAll ( async () => { await worker. stop (); }); it ( "should return Hello World" , async () => { const resp = await worker. fetch (); const text = await resp. text (); expect (text). toMatchInlineSnapshot ( `"Hello World!"` ); }); }); import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler" ; import type { UnstableDevWorker } from "wrangler" ; describe ( "Worker" , () => { let worker : UnstableDevWorker ; beforeAll ( async () => { worker = await unstable_dev ( "src/index.ts" , { experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); }); afterAll ( async () => { await worker. stop (); }); it ( "should return Hello World" , async () => { const resp = await worker. fetch (); const text = await resp. text (); expect (text). toMatchInlineSnapshot ( `"Hello World!"` ); }); });

Multi-Worker example

You can test Workers that call other Workers. In the below example, we refer to the Worker that calls other Workers as the parent Worker, and the Worker being called as a child Worker.

If you shut down the child Worker prematurely, the parent Worker will not know the child Worker exists and your tests will fail.

import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler" ; describe ( "multi-worker testing" , () => { let childWorker; let parentWorker; beforeAll ( async () => { childWorker = await unstable_dev ( "src/child-worker.js" , { config: "src/child-wrangler.toml" , experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); parentWorker = await unstable_dev ( "src/parent-worker.js" , { config: "src/parent-wrangler.toml" , experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); }); afterAll ( async () => { await childWorker. stop (); await parentWorker. stop (); }); it ( "childWorker should return Hello World itself" , async () => { const resp = await childWorker. fetch (); const text = await resp. text (); expect (text). toMatchInlineSnapshot ( `"Hello World!"` ); }); it ( "parentWorker should return Hello World by invoking the child worker" , async () => { const resp = await parentWorker. fetch (); const parsedResp = await resp. text (); expect (parsedResp). toEqual ( "Parent worker sees: Hello World!" ); }); }); import { unstable_dev } from "wrangler" ; import type { UnstableDevWorker } from "wrangler" ; describe ( "multi-worker testing" , () => { let childWorker : UnstableDevWorker ; let parentWorker : UnstableDevWorker ; beforeAll ( async () => { childWorker = await unstable_dev ( "src/child-worker.js" , { config: "src/child-wrangler.toml" , experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); parentWorker = await unstable_dev ( "src/parent-worker.js" , { config: "src/parent-wrangler.toml" , experimental: { disableExperimentalWarning: true }, }); }); afterAll ( async () => { await childWorker. stop (); await parentWorker. stop (); }); it ( "childWorker should return Hello World itself" , async () => { const resp = await childWorker. fetch (); const text = await resp. text (); expect (text). toMatchInlineSnapshot ( `"Hello World!"` ); }); it ( "parentWorker should return Hello World by invoking the child worker" , async () => { const resp = await parentWorker. fetch (); const parsedResp = await resp. text (); expect (parsedResp). toEqual ( "Parent worker sees: Hello World!" ); }); });

getPlatformProxy

The getPlatformProxy function provides a way to obtain an object containing proxies (to local workerd bindings) and emulations of Cloudflare Workers specific values, allowing the emulation of such in a Node.js process.

Caution getPlatformProxy is, by design, to be used exclusively in Node.js applications. getPlatformProxy cannot be run inside the Workers runtime.

One general use case for getting a platform proxy is for emulating bindings in applications targeting Workers, but running outside the Workers runtime (for example, framework local development servers running in Node.js), or for testing purposes (for example, ensuring code properly interacts with a type of binding).

Note Binding proxies provided by this function are a best effort emulation of the real production bindings. Although they are designed to be as close as possible to the real thing, there might be slight differences and inconsistencies between the two.

Syntax

const platform = await getPlatformProxy (options);

Parameters

options object optional Optional options object containing preferences for the bindings: environment string The environment to use. configPath string The path to the config file to use. If no path is specified, the default behavior is to search from the current directory up the filesystem for a Wrangler configuration file to use. Note: this field is optional but if a path is specified it must point to a valid file on the filesystem. persist boolean | { path: string } Indicates if and where to persist the bindings data. If true or undefined , defaults to the same location used by Wrangler, so data can be shared between it and the caller. If false , no data is persisted to or read from the filesystem. Note: If you use wrangler 's --persist-to option, note that this option adds a subdirectory called v3 under the hood while getPlatformProxy 's persist does not. For example, if you run wrangler dev --persist-to ./my-directory , to reuse the same location using getPlatformProxy , you will have to specify: persist: { path: "./my-directory/v3" } . remoteBindings boolean optional (default: `true`) Whether or not remote bindings should be enabled.



Return Type

getPlatformProxy() returns a Promise resolving to an object containing the following fields.

env Record<string, unknown> Object containing proxies to bindings that can be used in the same way as production bindings. This matches the shape of the env object passed as the second argument to modules-format workers. These proxy to binding implementations run inside workerd . TypeScript Tip: getPlatformProxy<Env>() is a generic function. You can pass the shape of the bindings record as a type argument to get proper types without unknown values.

cf IncomingRequestCfProperties read-only Mock of the Request 's cf property, containing data similar to what you would see in production.

ctx object Mock object containing implementations of the waitUntil and passThroughOnException functions that do nothing.

caches object Emulation of the Workers caches runtime API. For the time being, all cache operations do nothing. A more accurate emulation will be made available soon.

dispose() () => Promise<void> Terminates the underlying workerd process. Call this after the platform proxy is no longer required by the program. If you are running a long running process (such as a dev server) that can indefinitely make use of the proxy, you do not need to call this function.



Usage

The getPlatformProxy function uses bindings found in the Wrangler configuration file. For example, if you have an environment variable configuration set up in the Wrangler configuration file:

{ "vars" : { "MY_VARIABLE" : "test" } } [ vars ] MY_VARIABLE = "test"

You can access the bindings by importing getPlatformProxy like this:

import { getPlatformProxy } from "wrangler" ; const { env } = await getPlatformProxy ();

To access the value of the MY_VARIABLE binding add the following to your code:

console. log ( `MY_VARIABLE = ${ env . MY_VARIABLE }` );

This will print the following output: MY_VARIABLE = test .

Supported bindings

All supported bindings found in your Wrangler configuration file are available to you via env .

The bindings supported by getPlatformProxy are: