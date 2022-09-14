Wrangler API

Wrangler offers an experimental API to programmatically manage your Cloudflare Workers.

unstable_dev - Start a local server for running integration tests against your Worker.

Start a local HTTP server for testing your Worker.

Once called, unstable_dev will return a fetch() function for invoking your Worker without needing to know the address or port, as well as a stop() function to shut down the HTTP server. The unstable_dev() function has an unstable_ prefix because the API may change in the future. There are no known bugs at the moment and it is safe to use. If you discover any bugs, please open a GitHub Issue External link icon Open external link and we will review the issue.

const worker = await unstable_dev ( script , options , apiOptions )

script string A string containing a path to your Worker script, relative to your Worker project’s root directory.

options object Optional options object containing wrangler dev configuration settings.

apiOptions object Optional API options object containing disableExperimentalWarning . Set disableExperimentalWarning to true to disable Wrangler’s warning about using unstable_ prefixed APIs.



​​ Return Type

unstable_dev() returns an object containing the following methods:

fetch() Promise<Response> Send a request to your Worker. Returns a Promise that resolves with a Response object.

stop() Promise<void> Shuts down the dev server.



When initiating each test suite, use a beforeAll() function to start unstable_dev() . The beforeAll() function is used to minimize overhead: starting the dev server takes a few hundred milliseconds, starting and stopping for each individual test adds up quickly, slowing your tests down.

In each test case, call await worker.fetch() , and check that the response is what you expect.

To wrap up a test suite, call await worker.stop() in an afterAll function.