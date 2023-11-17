Configure exposed credential checks via API

Configure exposed credential checks using the Rulesets API. You can do the following:

Deploy the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset .

. Create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.

​​ Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials

This feature requires account-level WAF, which is available to Enterprise customers with a paid add-on.

You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API. Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.

A rule checking for exposed credentials has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.

To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the exposed_credential_check object in the rule definition. This object must have the following properties:

username_expression — Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This property can have up to 1024 characters.

— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This property can have up to 1024 characters. password_expression — Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This property can have up to 1024 characters.

Important These properties have additional requirements: Each expression must evaluate to a string.

You can only use the upper() , lower() , url_decode() , and lookup_json_string() functions, and you cannot nest these functions.

You can use the exposed_credential_check object in rules with one of the following actions: rewrite , log , block , challenge , or js_challenge . Cloudflare recommends that you only use exposed credential checks with the following actions: rewrite and log .

To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets.

​​ Example A

This example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the exposed_credential_check result are true . When there is a match, the rule will log the request with exposed credentials in the Cloudflare logs.



curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset A", "kind": "custom", "description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.", "rules": [ { "action": "log", "description": "Exposed credential check on login.php page", "expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"", "exposed_credential_check": { "username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])", "password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" } } ], "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }'

The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the exposed_credential_check object on the rule definition.



{ "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Custom Ruleset A" , "description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." , "kind" : "custom" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "log" , "description" : "Exposed credential check on login.php page" , "expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"" , "exposed_credential_check" : { "username_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])" , "password_expression" : "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])" } , "last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" , "ref" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>" , "enabled" : true } ] , "last_updated" : "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

This example uses the url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in http.request.body.form ) are URL-encoded when the content type is application/x-www-form-urlencoded .

After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to a phase so that it executes. Refer to Deploy a custom ruleset for more information.

​​ Example B

This example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials in JSON responses. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the exposed_credential_check result are true . When there is a match, the rule will add an Exposed-Credential-Check HTTP header to the request with value 1 .



curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \ --header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \ --data '{ "name": "Custom Ruleset B", "kind": "custom", "description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.", "rules": [ { "action": "rewrite", "action_parameters": { "headers": { "Exposed-Credential-Check": { "operation": "set", "value": "1" } } }, "description": "Exposed credential check on login endpoint with JSON body", "expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\" && any(http.request.headers[\"content-type\"][*] == \"application/json\")", "exposed_credential_check": { "username_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"username\")", "password_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"password\")" } } ], "phase": "http_request_firewall_custom" }'

The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the following elements in the rule definition:

The rewrite action.

action. The action_parameters object configuring the HTTP header added to requests with exposed credentials.

object configuring the HTTP header added to requests with exposed credentials. The exposed_credential_check object.



{ "result" : { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>" , "name" : "Custom Ruleset B" , "description" : "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials." , "kind" : "custom" , "version" : "1" , "rules" : [ { "id" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>" , "version" : "1" , "action" : "rewrite" , "action_parameters" : { "headers" : { "Exposed-Credential-Check" : { "operation" : "set" , "value" : "1" } } } , "description" : "Exposed credential check on login endpoint with JSON body" , "expression" : "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\" && any(http.request.headers[\"content-type\"][*] == \"application/json\")" , "exposed_credential_check" : { "username_expression" : "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"username\")" , "password_expression" : "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"password\")" } , "last_updated" : "2022-03-19T12:48:04.057775Z" , "ref" : "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>" , "enabled" : true } ] , "last_updated" : "2022-03-19T12:48:04.057775Z" , "phase" : "http_request_firewall_custom" } , "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] }

​​ Next steps