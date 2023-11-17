Configure exposed credential checks via API
Configure exposed credential checks using the Rulesets API. You can do the following:
- Deploy the Cloudflare Exposed Credentials Check Managed Ruleset.
- Create custom rules that check for exposed credentials.
Create a custom rule checking for exposed credentials
You can create rules that check for exposed credentials using the Rulesets API. Include these rules in a custom ruleset, which you must create at the account level, and then deploy the custom ruleset to a phase.
A rule checking for exposed credentials has a match when both the rule expression and the result from the exposed credentials check are true.
To check for exposed credentials in a custom rule, include the
exposed_credential_check object in the rule definition. This object must have the following properties:
username_expression— Expression that selects the user ID used in the credentials check. This property can have up to 1024 characters.
password_expression— Expression that selects the password used in the credentials check. This property can have up to 1024 characters.
You can use the
exposed_credential_check object in rules with one of the following actions:
rewrite,
log,
block,
challenge, or
js_challenge. Cloudflare recommends that you only use exposed credential checks with the following actions:
rewrite and
log.
To create and deploy a custom ruleset, follow the workflow described in Work with custom rulesets.
Example A
This example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the
exposed_credential_check result are
true. When there is a match, the rule will log the request with exposed credentials in the Cloudflare logs.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--data '{"name": "Custom Ruleset A","kind": "custom","description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.","rules": [{"action": "log","description": "Exposed credential check on login.php page","expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"","exposed_credential_check": {"username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])","password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"}}],"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"}'
The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the
exposed_credential_check object on the rule definition.
{"result": {"id": "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>","name": "Custom Ruleset A","description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.","kind": "custom","version": "1","rules": [{"id": "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>","version": "1","action": "log","description": "Exposed credential check on login.php page","expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\"","exposed_credential_check": {"username_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"username\"][0])","password_expression": "url_decode(http.request.body.form[\"password\"][0])"},"last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z","ref": "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>","enabled": true}],"last_updated": "2021-03-19T10:48:04.057775Z","phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
This example uses the
url_decode() function because fields in the request body (available in
http.request.body.form) are URL-encoded when the content type is
application/x-www-form-urlencoded.
After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to a phase so that it executes. Refer to Deploy a custom ruleset for more information.
Example B
This example creates a new custom ruleset with a rule that checks for exposed credentials in JSON responses. The rule has a match if both the rule expression and the
exposed_credential_check result are
true. When there is a match, the rule will add an
Exposed-Credential-Check HTTP header to the request with value
1.
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/rulesets" \--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \--data '{"name": "Custom Ruleset B","kind": "custom","description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.","rules": [{"action": "rewrite","action_parameters": {"headers": {"Exposed-Credential-Check": {"operation": "set","value": "1"}}},"description": "Exposed credential check on login endpoint with JSON body","expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\" && any(http.request.headers[\"content-type\"][*] == \"application/json\")","exposed_credential_check": {"username_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"username\")","password_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"password\")"}}],"phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"}'
The response returns the created ruleset. Note the presence of the following elements in the rule definition:
- The
rewriteaction.
- The
action_parametersobject configuring the HTTP header added to requests with exposed credentials.
- The
exposed_credential_checkobject.
{"result": {"id": "<CUSTOM_RULESET_ID>","name": "Custom Ruleset B","description": "This ruleset includes a rule checking for exposed credentials.","kind": "custom","version": "1","rules": [{"id": "<CUSTOM_RULE_ID>","version": "1","action": "rewrite","action_parameters": {"headers": {"Exposed-Credential-Check": {"operation": "set","value": "1"}}},"description": "Exposed credential check on login endpoint with JSON body","expression": "http.request.method == \"POST\" && http.request.uri == \"/login.php\" && any(http.request.headers[\"content-type\"][*] == \"application/json\")","exposed_credential_check": {"username_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"username\")","password_expression": "lookup_json_string(http.request.body.raw, \"password\")"},"last_updated": "2022-03-19T12:48:04.057775Z","ref": "<CUSTOM_RULE_REF>","enabled": true}],"last_updated": "2022-03-19T12:48:04.057775Z","phase": "http_request_firewall_custom"},"success": true,"errors": [],"messages": []}
Next steps
After creating a custom ruleset, deploy it to the
http_request_firewall_custom phase at the account level so that it executes. You will need the ruleset ID to deploy the custom ruleset. For more information, refer to Deploy a custom ruleset.