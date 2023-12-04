Additional reference

​​ Bypass Cache on Cookie setting

This setting is available to Business and Enterprise customers.

The Bypass Cache on Cookie setting supports basic regular expressions (regex) as follows:

A pipe operator (represented by | ) to match multiple cookies using OR boolean logic. For example, bypass=.*|PHPSESSID=.* would bypass the cache if either a cookie called bypass or PHPSESSID were set, regardless of the cookie’s value.

The wildcard operator (represented by .* ), such that a rule value of t.*st= would match both a cookie called test and one called teeest .

Limitations include:

150 characters per cookie regex

12 wildcards per cookie regex

1 wildcard in between each | in the cookie regex

To learn how to configure Bypass Cache on Cookie with a variety of platforms, review these articles:

If you add both this setting and the enterprise-only Cache On Cookie setting to the same page rule, Cache On Cookie takes precedence over Bypass Cache on Cookie.

​​ Zone name occurrences must end with a slash

When saving a page rule, Cloudflare will ensure that there is a slash after each occurrence of the current zone name in the If the URL matches field. For example, if the current zone name is example.com , then:

example.com will be saved as example.com/

example.com/path/example.com will be saved as example.com/path/example.com/

Note that example.com/some-path/cloudflare.com will be saved without a final slash, since the zone name is not cloudflare.com .

​​ Network ports supported by Page Rules

If you specify a port in the If the URL matches field of a page rule, it must be one of the following:

One of the HTTP/HTTPS ports compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy .

. A custom port of a Cloudflare Spectrum HTTPS application.

​​ Using Page Rules with Workers

If the URL of the current request matches both a page rule and a Workers custom route, some Pages Rules settings will not be applied. For more details, refer to Workers and Page Rules.

​​ Page Rules are case-insensitive

The pattern entered under If the URL matches will not consider upper and lower case differences — example.com/path , example.com/Path , and example.com/PATH will be triggered the same way.

If you need your rules to consider case sensitivity, you might want to use alternative Rules options instead.