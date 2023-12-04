Additional reference
Bypass Cache on Cookie setting
This setting is available to Business and Enterprise customers.
The Bypass Cache on Cookie setting supports basic regular expressions (regex) as follows:
- A pipe operator (represented by
|) to match multiple cookies using OR boolean logic. For example,
bypass=.*|PHPSESSID=.*would bypass the cache if either a cookie called
bypassor
PHPSESSIDwere set, regardless of the cookie’s value.
- The wildcard operator (represented by
.*), such that a rule value of
t.*st=would match both a cookie called
testand one called
teeest.
Limitations include:
- 150 characters per cookie regex
- 12 wildcards per cookie regex
- 1 wildcard in between each
|in the cookie regex
To learn how to configure Bypass Cache on Cookie with a variety of platforms, review these articles:
- Caching Static HTML with WordPress/WooCommerce
- Caching Static HTML with Magento (Business and Enterprise only)
- Customize cache
Zone name occurrences must end with a slash
When saving a page rule, Cloudflare will ensure that there is a slash after each occurrence of the current zone name in the If the URL matches field. For example, if the current zone name is
example.com, then:
example.comwill be saved as
example.com/
example.com/path/example.comwill be saved as
example.com/path/example.com/
Note that
example.com/some-path/cloudflare.com will be saved without a final slash, since the zone name is not
cloudflare.com.
Network ports supported by Page Rules
If you specify a port in the If the URL matches field of a page rule, it must be one of the following:
- One of the HTTP/HTTPS ports compatible with Cloudflare’s proxy.
- A custom port of a Cloudflare Spectrum HTTPS application.
Using Page Rules with Workers
If the URL of the current request matches both a page rule and a Workers custom route, some Pages Rules settings will not be applied. For more details, refer to Workers and Page Rules.
Page Rules are case-insensitive
The pattern entered under If the URL matches will not consider upper and lower case differences —
example.com/path,
example.com/Path, and
example.com/PATH will be triggered the same way.
If you need your rules to consider case sensitivity, you might want to use alternative Rules options instead.