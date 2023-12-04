Cloudflare Docs
Rules
Cloudflare Docs
Rules
GitHub icon
Edit this page on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Rules
  3. ...
  4. Reference
  5. Additional reference

Additional reference

This setting is available to Business and Enterprise customers.

The Bypass Cache on Cookie setting supports basic regular expressions (regex) as follows:

  • A pipe operator (represented by |) to match multiple cookies using OR boolean logic. For example, bypass=.*|PHPSESSID=.* would bypass the cache if either a cookie called bypass or PHPSESSID were set, regardless of the cookie’s value.
  • The wildcard operator (represented by .*), such that a rule value of t.*st= would match both a cookie called test and one called teeest.

Limitations include:

  • 150 characters per cookie regex
  • 12 wildcards per cookie regex
  • 1 wildcard in between each | in the cookie regex

To learn how to configure Bypass Cache on Cookie with a variety of platforms, review these articles:

​​ Zone name occurrences must end with a slash

When saving a page rule, Cloudflare will ensure that there is a slash after each occurrence of the current zone name in the If the URL matches field. For example, if the current zone name is example.com, then:

  • example.com will be saved as example.com/
  • example.com/path/example.com will be saved as example.com/path/example.com/

Note that example.com/some-path/cloudflare.com will be saved without a final slash, since the zone name is not cloudflare.com.

​​ Network ports supported by Page Rules

If you specify a port in the If the URL matches field of a page rule, it must be one of the following:

​​ Using Page Rules with Workers

If the URL of the current request matches both a page rule and a Workers custom route, some Pages Rules settings will not be applied. For more details, refer to Workers and Page Rules.

​​ Page Rules are case-insensitive

The pattern entered under If the URL matches will not consider upper and lower case differences — example.com/path, example.com/Path, and example.com/PATH will be triggered the same way.

If you need your rules to consider case sensitivity, you might want to use alternative Rules options instead.