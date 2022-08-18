Manage subscriptions

Once your customer has a zone provisioned, you can add zone and account-level subscriptions.

​​ Zone subscriptions

​​ Create zone subscription

To create a zone subscription, send a POST External link icon Open external link request to the /zones/<ZONE_ID>/subscription endpoint and include the following values: rate_plan object Contains the zone plan corresponding to what customers would order in the dashboard. For a list of available values, refer to Zone subscriptions .

component_values array Additional services depending on your reseller agreement, such as additional page_rules .



Request (without `component_values`) curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/subscription' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \ -d '{ "rate_plan": { "id": "<RATE_PLAN>" } }'

Request (with `component_values`) curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<ZONE_ID>/subscription' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \ -d '{ "rate_plan":{ "id":"PARTNERS_BIZ" }, "component_values":[ { "name":"dedicated_certificates_custom", "value":1 } ] }

​​ Get zone subscription details

To get the details of a zone subscription, send a GET External link icon Open external link request to the /zones/<ZONE_ID>/subscription endpoint.

To get the details of a zone subscription, send a PUT External link icon Open external link request to the /zones/<ZONE_ID>/subscription endpoint.

​​ Account subscriptions

Depending on your agreement, you may be allowed to resell other add-on services. These are provisioned as account-level subscriptions.

​​ Create account subscription

To create an account subscription, send a POST External link icon Open external link request to the /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/subscriptions endpoint and include the following values: rate_plan object Contains the account subscription corresponding to a specific add-on service. For a list of available values, refer to Available subscriptions .

component_values array Additional services depending on your reseller agreement, such as additional origins for load balancing or additional seats for Cloudflare Zero Trust. If not included, the subscription includes the default values associated with each purchase.



Request curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/subscriptions' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'x-auth-email: <EMAIL>' \ -H 'x-auth-key: <API_KEY>' \ -d '{ "rate_plan": { "id": "<rate plan name>" } }'

​​ Get account subscription details

To get all subscriptions for an account, send a GET External link icon Open external link request to the /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/subscriptions endpoint.

To update a subscription on an account, send a PUT External link icon Open external link request to the /accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/subscriptions/<SUBSCRIPTION_ID> endpoint.

​​ Delete account subscription