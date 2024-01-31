Download and install WARP
2 min read
Most admins test by manually downloading the WARP client and enrolling in your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.
Install WARP
- First, uninstall any existing third-party VPN software. Sometimes products placed in a disconnected or disabled state will still interfere with the WARP client.
- If you are running third-party firewall or TLS decryption software, verify that it does not inspect or block traffic to these IP addresses:
- Client orchestration IPs:
- IPv4 API Endpoints:
162.159.137.105and
162.159.138.105
- IPv6 API Endpoints:
2606:4700:7::a29f:8969and
2606:4700:7::a29f:8a69
- IPv4 API Endpoints:
- Gateway DoH IPs:
- IPv4 DoH Addresses:
162.159.36.1and
162.159.46.1
- IPv6 DoH Addresses:
2606:4700:4700::1111and
2606:4700:4700::1001
- IPv4 DoH Addresses:
- Client orchestration IPs:
- Manually install WARP on the device.
Window, macOS, and Linux
To enroll your device using the WARP GUI:
Download and install the WARP client.
Launch the WARP client.
Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar.
Select the gear icon.
Go to Preferences > Account.
Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Enter your team name.
Complete the authentication steps required by your organization.
Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open WARP.
Select Open Cloudflare WARP.app to complete the registration.
iOS, Android, and ChromeOS
- Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app.
- Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app.
- Select Next.
- Review the privacy policy and select Accept.
- Enter your team name.
- Complete the authentication steps required by your organization.
- After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile.
- In the Connection request popup window, select OK.
- If you did not enable auto-connect, manually turn on the switch to Connected.
The WARP client should show as Connected. The device can now access private network resources that you have made available via Cloudflare Tunnel.