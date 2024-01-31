Download and install WARP

2 min read

Most admins test by manually downloading the WARP client and enrolling in your organization’s Cloudflare Zero Trust instance.

​​ Install WARP

First, uninstall any existing third-party VPN software. Sometimes products placed in a disconnected or disabled state will still interfere with the WARP client. If you are running third-party firewall or TLS decryption software, verify that it does not inspect or block traffic to these IP addresses: Client orchestration IPs: IPv4 API Endpoints: 162.159.137.105 and 162.159.138.105 IPv6 API Endpoints: 2606:4700:7::a29f:8969 and 2606:4700:7::a29f:8a69

Gateway DoH IPs: IPv4 DoH Addresses: 162.159.36.1 and 162.159.46.1 IPv6 DoH Addresses: 2606:4700:4700::1111 and 2606:4700:4700::1001 For more information, refer to WARP with firewall .

For more information, refer to . Manually install WARP on the device.

Window, macOS, and Linux To enroll your device using the WARP GUI: Download and install the WARP client. Launch the WARP client. Select the Cloudflare logo in the menu bar. Select the gear icon. Go to Preferences > Account. Select Login with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Enter your team name. Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. Once authenticated, you will see a Success page and a dialog prompting you to open WARP. Select Open Cloudflare WARP.app to complete the registration.

iOS, Android, and ChromeOS Download and install the Cloudflare One Agent app. Launch the Cloudflare One Agent app. Select Next. Review the privacy policy and select Accept. Enter your team name . Complete the authentication steps required by your organization. After authenticating, select Install VPN Profile. In the Connection request popup window, select OK. If you did not enable auto-connect , manually turn on the switch to Connected.

The WARP client should show as Connected. The device can now access private network resources that you have made available via Cloudflare Tunnel.