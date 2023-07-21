Dynamic lists

Dynamic lists automatically add or remove elements based on set criteria.

​​ Used in

When at all possible, Cloudflare seeks to avoid creating static representations of dynamic options.

Potential examples include:

Exhaustive listing of fields

Replicating API content in developer docs

Maintaining lists of potential options in the UI (i.e., Alert types)

Verified Bots

The preferred approach would be speak more generally to the categories or specific, high-value fields.