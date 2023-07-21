Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
Cloudflare Docs
Style Guide
GitHub icon
Visit Style Guide on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Style Guide
  3. ...
  4. Component attributes
  5. Dynamic lists

Dynamic lists

​​ Definition

Dynamic lists automatically add or remove elements based on set criteria.

​​ Used in

When at all possible, Cloudflare seeks to avoid creating static representations of dynamic options.

​​ Structure

Potential examples include:

  • Exhaustive listing of fields
  • Replicating API content in developer docs
  • Maintaining lists of potential options in the UI (i.e., Alert types)
  • Verified Bots

The preferred approach would be speak more generally to the categories or specific, high-value fields.