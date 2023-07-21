Dynamic lists
Definition
Dynamic lists automatically add or remove elements based on set criteria.
Used in
When at all possible, Cloudflare seeks to avoid creating static representations of dynamic options.
Structure
Potential examples include:
- Exhaustive listing of fields
- Replicating API content in developer docs
- Maintaining lists of potential options in the UI (i.e., Alert types)
- Verified Bots
The preferred approach would be speak more generally to the categories or specific, high-value fields.