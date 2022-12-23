Deploy managed rulesets via API

Use the Rulesets API to deploy managed rulesets at the account level or at the zone level.

Deploy WAF managed rulesets to the http_request_firewall_managed phase. Other managed rulesets, like DDoS Attack Protection managed rulesets, must be deployed to a different phase. Check the specific managed ruleset documentation for details.

You can define overrides to customize the behavior of the rules included in a managed ruleset.

Note: The zone-level http_request_firewall_managed phase can have at most three execute rules deploying managed rulesets, one for each available managed ruleset.