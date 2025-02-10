Create custom error rules

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and website.

Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name .

All incoming requests : The rule will apply to all responses with a 400 status code or above, except for block and challenge actions issued by Cloudflare’s security products.

Custom filter expression : The rule will only apply to traffic matching a custom expression. Define the rule expression to configure which requests should be rewritten. Use either the Expression Builder or the Expression Editor to define the custom expression. For more information, refer to Edit expressions in the dashboard .

Under If incoming requests match , select one of the following options:

In Deliver a custom error response, select the response type (either Custom error asset or one of the available inline responses).

If you select Custom error asset, select an existing custom error asset in Asset, or select Create new asset to create a new custom error asset.

If you select JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, enter the custom error response you want to send to web site visitors in JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, respectively. The response can include error tokens that Cloudflare will replace with real values before sending the response to the visitor. The maximum response size is 10 KB.