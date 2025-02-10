 Skip to content
Create custom error rules

In the dashboard

Create a custom error rule

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard, and select your account and website.

  2. Go to Rules > Overview.

  3. Select Create rule > Custom Error Rule.

  4. Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.

  5. Under If incoming requests match, select one of the following options:

    • Custom filter expression: The rule will only apply to traffic matching a custom expression. Define the rule expression to configure which requests should be rewritten. Use either the Expression Builder or the Expression Editor to define the custom expression. For more information, refer to Edit expressions in the dashboard.

    • All incoming requests: The rule will apply to all responses with a 400 status code or above, except for block and challenge actions issued by Cloudflare’s security products.

  6. In Deliver a custom error response, select the response type (either Custom error asset or one of the available inline responses).

    If you select Custom error asset, select an existing custom error asset in Asset, or select Create new asset to create a new custom error asset.

    If you select JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, enter the custom error response you want to send to web site visitors in JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, respectively. The response can include error tokens that Cloudflare will replace with real values before sending the response to the visitor. The maximum response size is 10 KB.

  7. (Optional) In Response code, enter the HTTP status code of the response (an integer value between 400 and 999). If provided, this value will override the current response status code.

  8. (Optional) Under Place at, define where to place the rule in the rules list: first rule in the list, last rule in the list, or in a custom position (after a given rule).

  9. To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.

Create a custom error asset

  1. In the Create Custom Error Asset sidebar, enter a name for the asset in Asset name.
  2. (Optional) Enter a description for the asset in Description.
  3. In URL, enter the URL of the page you want to fetch and store in Cloudflare's global network. Cloudflare will fetch all the page resources and store a minified version of the page you can use in one or more custom error rules.
  4. Select Save.

To review existing custom error assets, go to Rules > Settings > Custom Error Assets tab.

Via API

To configure a custom error rule via API:

  1. (Optional) Create a custom error asset based on a URL you provide.
  2. Create a custom error rule in the http_custom_errors phase, using the Rulesets API.

Create a custom error asset

The following POST request creates new a custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:

Terminal window
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/custom_pages/assets" \
--header "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>" \
--json '{
  "name": "500_error_template",
  "description": "Standard 5xx error template page",
  "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html"
}'
{
  "result": {
    "name": "500_error_template",
    "description": "Standard 5xx error template page",
    "url": "https://example.com/errors/500_template.html",
    "last_updated": "2025-02-10T11:36:07.810215Z",
    "size_bytes": 2048
  },
  "success": true
}

Create a custom error rule

When creating a custom error rule via API, make sure you:

  • Set the rule action to serve_error.
  • Define the rule parameters in the action_parameters field according to response type.
  • Deploy the rule to the http_custom_errors phase.

The first rule in the http_custom_errors phase ruleset that matches will be applied. No other rules in the ruleset will be matched or applied. Additionally, custom error rules defined at the zone level will have priority over rules defined at the account level.

General procedure

Follow this workflow to create a custom error rule for a given zone via API:

  1. Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the http_custom_errors phase at the zone level.

  2. If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, which allows you to create a ruleset if it does not exist and update all the rules in the ruleset. Create the ruleset in the http_custom_errors phase.

    If the phase ruleset already exists, use the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation to replace all the rules in the ruleset, or the Add rule to ruleset operation to add a rule to the existing rules in the ruleset.

To create a custom error rule at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.

Example

This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named 500_error_template for responses with a 500 HTTP status code.

Update a zone entry point ruleset
curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/$ZONE_ID/rulesets/phases/http_custom_errors/entrypoint" \
  --request PUT \
  --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" \
  --json '{
    "rules": [
        {
            "action": "serve_error",
            "action_parameters": {
                "asset_name": "500_error_template",
                "content_type": "text/html"
            },
            "expression": "http.response.code eq 500",
            "enabled": true
        }
    ]
  }'

This PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.

Required API token permissions

The API token used in API requests to manage Custom Error Rules and Custom Error Assets must have at least the following permission:

  • Custom Error Rules > Edit