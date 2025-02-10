Create custom error rules
-
Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and select your account and website.
-
Go to Rules > Overview.
-
Select Create rule > Custom Error Rule.
-
Enter a descriptive name for the rule in Rule name.
-
Under If incoming requests match, select one of the following options:
-
Custom filter expression: The rule will only apply to traffic matching a custom expression. Define the rule expression to configure which requests should be rewritten. Use either the Expression Builder or the Expression Editor to define the custom expression. For more information, refer to Edit expressions in the dashboard.
-
All incoming requests: The rule will apply to all responses with a
400status code or above, except for block and challenge actions issued by Cloudflare’s security products.
-
-
In Deliver a custom error response, select the response type (either Custom error asset or one of the available inline responses).
If you select Custom error asset, select an existing custom error asset in Asset, or select Create new asset to create a new custom error asset.
If you select JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, enter the custom error response you want to send to web site visitors in JSON response, HTML response, Text response, or XML response, respectively. The response can include error tokens that Cloudflare will replace with real values before sending the response to the visitor. The maximum response size is 10 KB.
-
(Optional) In Response code, enter the HTTP status code of the response (an integer value between
400and
999). If provided, this value will override the current response status code.
-
(Optional) Under Place at, define where to place the rule in the rules list: first rule in the list, last rule in the list, or in a custom position (after a given rule).
-
To save and deploy your rule, select Deploy. If you are not ready to deploy your rule, select Save as Draft.
- In the Create Custom Error Asset sidebar, enter a name for the asset in Asset name.
- (Optional) Enter a description for the asset in Description.
- In URL, enter the URL of the page you want to fetch and store in Cloudflare's global network. Cloudflare will fetch all the page resources and store a minified version of the page you can use in one or more custom error rules.
- Select Save.
To review existing custom error assets, go to Rules > Settings > Custom Error Assets tab.
To configure a custom error rule via API:
- (Optional) Create a custom error asset based on a URL you provide.
- Create a custom error rule in the
http_custom_errorsphase, using the Rulesets API.
The following
POST request creates new a custom error asset in a zone based on the provided URL:
When creating a custom error rule via API, make sure you:
- Set the rule action to
serve_error.
- Define the rule parameters in the
action_parametersfield according to response type.
- Deploy the rule to the
http_custom_errorsphase.
The first rule in the
http_custom_errors phase ruleset that matches will be applied. No other rules in the ruleset will be matched or applied. Additionally, custom error rules defined at the zone level will have priority over rules defined at the account level.
Follow this workflow to create a custom error rule for a given zone via API:
-
Use the List zone rulesets operation to check if there is already a ruleset for the
http_custom_errorsphase at the zone level.
-
If the phase ruleset does not exist, create it using the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, which allows you to create a ruleset if it does not exist and update all the rules in the ruleset. Create the ruleset in the
http_custom_errorsphase.
If the phase ruleset already exists, use the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation to replace all the rules in the ruleset, or the Add rule to ruleset operation to add a rule to the existing rules in the ruleset.
To create a custom error rule at the account level, use the corresponding account-level API endpoints.
This example configures a custom error rule returning a previously created custom error asset named
500_error_template for responses with a
500 HTTP status code.
At least one of the following token permissions
is required:
Required API token permissions
Response Compression Write
Config Settings Write
Dynamic URL Redirects Write
Cache Settings Write
Custom Errors Write
Origin Write
Managed headers Write
Zone Transform Rules Write
Mass URL Redirects Write
Magic Firewall Write
L4 DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
HTTP DDoS Managed Ruleset Write
Sanitize Write
Transform Rules Write
Select Configuration Write
Bot Management Write
Zone WAF Write
Account WAF Write
Account Rulesets Write
Logs Write
Logs Write
This
PUT request, corresponding to the Update a zone entry point ruleset operation, replaces any existing rules in the
http_custom_errors phase entry point ruleset.
The API token used in API requests to manage Custom Error Rules and Custom Error Assets must have at least the following permission:
- Custom Error Rules > Edit
