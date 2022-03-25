iOS mobile client
By default, 1.1.1.1:Faster Internet is configured to WARP mode. You can also configure it to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted.
Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet
- Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from the App Store for free.
- Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service.
- Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1.
- Toggle the WARP button to Connected.
Your connection to the Internet and your DNS queries are now protected.
Encrypt only DNS queries
After installing 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet, you may want to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted. If this is the case:
- Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet.
- Toggle the WARP button and choose Switch to DNS only mode.
- If the WARP toggle is disconnected, tap the menu button.
- You will see two options: 1.1.1.1 and WARP. Select 1.1.1.1 > Done.
You are now using encryption only for your DNS queries.
Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families
- Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet.
- Tap the menu button.
- Select Advanced > Connection options.
- In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.
How to remove the application
- Find the application on the home screen.
- Touch and hold on the application tile.
- Select Remove App.
- Select Delete App.