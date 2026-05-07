iOS mobile client

iOS

Overview Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet Encrypt only DNS queries Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families How to remove the application

Looking for Zero Trust? This documentation is for the consumer version of WARP (1.1.1.1 with WARP). If you are using WARP for Zero Trust security, refer to the Cloudflare One Client documentation.

By default, 1.1.1.1:Faster Internet is configured to WARP mode. You can also configure it to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted.

Set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet

Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from the App Store ↗ for free. Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service. Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1. Toggle the WARP button to Connected.

Your connection to the Internet and your DNS queries are now protected.

Encrypt only DNS queries

After installing 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet, you may want to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted. If this is the case:

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Toggle the WARP button and choose Switch to DNS only mode. If the WARP toggle is disconnected, tap the menu button. You will see two options: 1.1.1.1 and WARP. Select 1.1.1.1 > Done.

You are now using encryption only for your DNS queries.

Enable 1.1.1.1 for Families

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Tap the menu button. Select Advanced > Connection options. In DNS settings > 1.1.1.1 for Families, select the option you want to use.

How to remove the application